Ile-Ife conflict not inter-ethnic, says Aregbesola as he sets up probe panel

Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun state, has set up a panel of inquiry into the Ile-Ife clash that occurred on March 8.

The police said not fewer than 46 people lost their lives while 81 injured persons were treated at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH).

Speaking at the inauguration of the six-man committee on Monday, Aregbesola said the conflict was not inter-ethnic or inter-religious but “just an ugly development”.

He said the state government would do its best to guarantee the welfare and security of its citizens.

“We have no doubt that this is not an inter-ethnic, inter religious or inter regional conflict by any stretch of the imagination. It was just an ugly development, a breach of public peace, masterminded by hoodlums and criminals resulting to loss of lives and property,” he said.

“While not denying the political and economic roots of conflicts in our land, every infraction of the law is primarily a law and order matter. Even while we seek political solutions to a problem, the first line of approach is law enforcement.

“This is why even our armed forces, armed and ready to be deployed in war, are technically instruments for enforcing laws, protecting our territorial integrity and promoting our foreign policies.

“Some people, for reasons best known to them, might decide to fan the embers of discord, division, even separation and incite one group against another, with a false narrative of Yoruba-Hausa conflict and call to arms. They are wrong and have to be unhinged in their bid to promote needless strive and protracted inter-ethnic crisis.”

The panel is expected to investigate and determine the remote and immediate causes of the conflict, identify the perpetrators and determine the extent of any damage or injury suffered by any individual or group of individuals among others.

The panel has MA Adeigbe as chairman and Bisi Babalola as secretary.