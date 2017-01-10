I’ll fulfill all my promises, says Buhari

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration would fulfill all the promises it made.

Buhari gave the assurance at Kuchigoro Primary Health Centre (PHC), Abuja, while inaugurating the Model Primary Health Care Centre for Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

He said the federal government would continue to ensure that more Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services.

Buhari expressed the hope that the provision of quality health care service would reverse the poor health indices in the country.

“I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay,” he said.

“I want to assure Nigerians that government will continue to ensure that great numbers of Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services. Accordingly, the provision in the national health Act, 2014, for the basic health care provision fund is in the process of being implemented.

“I also assure my fellow countrymen and women that our administration will fulfill all the promises made to the people.

“The provision of quality health care service will reverse the poor health indices in the country.”

Buhari maintained that the inauguration of the health centre signalled the commencement of revitalisation of the first 109 primary health care facilities across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT).

He said the vision of his administration is to revitalise 10,000 primary health care facilities in Nigeria using a phased approach.

“Our administration in recognition of this promised to revitalise one primary health care centre in each of the political wards in the country,” he said.

“So far, we have commenced the revitalisation of one primary health care in each senatorial zone in the country.

“Our vision is to revitalise 10,000 primary health care facilities in Nigeria using a phased approach.

“The first phase of this approach is what we are flagging off today. It will signal the revitalisation of the first 109 primary health care facilities across the 36 states and the FCT.

“Kuchigoro primary health care centre has been renovated as a model primary health care centre where quality health care services will be obtained at little or no cost to the beneficiaries.”

Commending Isaac Adewole, minister of health, and his team for ensuring the flag off of the health care centre, Buhari challenged state governors on the need to make revitalisation of primary health care centres a vital part of their agenda.

He said already the federal government had made available through the Saving One Million Lives Initiative, provided $1.5 million to each state government and FCT to ensure quality health care to women and children.

Adewole announced that his ministry had developed the third national health policy under the guidance and support of Eyitayo Lambo, a former minister of health.

He said the ministry also developed guidelines for the utilisation of the basic healthcare provision fund to ensure transparency and accountability in the country’s health sector.

Adewole appealed to the private sector to participate in the management and implementation of various health services across the country.

The highlight of the event was the naming of a baby girl after the wife of the president, Aisha, by the Kuchigoro community.