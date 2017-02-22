Buhari calls Kano governor, says ‘I’m feeling fine’

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari had a telephone conversation with Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, on Wednesday.

During the three-minute conversation, which was in Hausa, Buhari said his health condition had improved.

Both men spoke while a prayer session, which was broadcast live on some radio stations, was going on at the Kano state government house.

About 300 imams and Islamic leaders from all Islamic denominations across the state attended the prayer session.

“How are you feeling now, Your Excellency?” Ganduje had asked, to which Buhari replied: “Alhamdulillah (all praise be to Allah).”

Ganduje informed Buhari of the prayers, and Buhari said: “Maa shaa Allah”, meaning, “God willed it”.

He expressed the hope that God will accept the prayers, and asked the governor to extend his regards to the clerics.

Speaking after the discussion with the president, Ganduje appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for Buhari and for the success of his administration.

He added that before the election, the people of Kano prayed for Buhari, and God answered their prayers by making him win.

Ganduje added that this time around, they would not stop the prayers.

“We prayed for Buhari to win and he won. It is now mandatory on us to rally round his government and pray for his well-being”, Ganduje said.

Buhari has been on vacation in the United Kingdom since January 19. He was scheduled to return to the country on February 6, but he extended his vacation indefinitely, saying he was awaiting results of some medical tests.

On Tuesday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said the result of the tests showed Buhari needed more time to rest.