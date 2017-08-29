Tuesday, August 29, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

INEC presents certificate of return to Rivers APC senator

August 29
15:08 2017
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a certificate of return as senator representing Rivers east.

May Agbamuche-Mbu, national commissioner of INEC in charge of south-south, presented the certificate to Uchendu at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

On Thursday, the appeal court upheld the ruling of the Rivers national assembly elections petition tribunal which sacked George Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The tribunal had held that the APC candidate earned majority of lawful votes cast in the legislative rerun election which held in December 2016.

The three-man panel of judges led by Adamu Jauro ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Sekibo and give it to Uchendu.

The APC now has two of the three senatorial districts in the state, leaving the PDP with one.

While Magnus Abe of the APC is representing Rivers south east senatorial district, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, a PDP member, represents Rivers west in the 8th senate.

On Sunday, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, reacted angrily to the victory of Uchendu at the appellate court.

He said as far as he was concerned, Rivers east has no senator.

1 Comment

  1. pastor B
    pastor B August 29, 15:39

    Things are turning out quite surprising but nice in Rivers political landscape. One day, it is PDP but anohter day it is APC. Let’s watch what the next governorship elections will look like

    Reply to this comment

