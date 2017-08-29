INEC presents certificate of return to Rivers APC senator

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a certificate of return as senator representing Rivers east.

May Agbamuche-Mbu, national commissioner of INEC in charge of south-south, presented the certificate to Uchendu at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

On Thursday, the appeal court upheld the ruling of the Rivers national assembly elections petition tribunal which sacked George Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The tribunal had held that the APC candidate earned majority of lawful votes cast in the legislative rerun election which held in December 2016.

The three-man panel of judges led by Adamu Jauro ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Sekibo and give it to Uchendu.

The APC now has two of the three senatorial districts in the state, leaving the PDP with one.

While Magnus Abe of the APC is representing Rivers south east senatorial district, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, a PDP member, represents Rivers west in the 8th senate.

On Sunday, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, reacted angrily to the victory of Uchendu at the appellate court.

He said as far as he was concerned, Rivers east has no senator.