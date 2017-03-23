Friday, March 24, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 23, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,558.57 Deals 2,675.00 Volume 153,720,519.00 Value 1,500,877,048.12Market Cap 8,842,881,637,592.72TOP GAINERS MOBIL 298.99 (4.99) JBERGER 40 (2) TOTAL 275 (0.45) NASCON 7.12 (0.32) CCNN 4.7 (0.2) TOP LOSERS GUINNESS 60.03 (-3.15) FO 46.53 (-1.3) ETI 9.4 (-0.4) CADBURY 7.41 (-0.39) GUARANTY 26.79 (-0.36) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 306.5 GBP 382.2055 EURO 331.3265 SWISS FRANC 307.9164 YEN 2.722 Selling:$USD 307.5 £GBP 383.4525 EURO 332.4075 SWISS FRANC 308.921 YEN 2.7309 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 3.083 (0.042) Gold 1243.90 (9.90) Silver 17.54 (0.102) Copper 2.6165 (-0.0505) Wheat 428.00 (-2.25) Coffee 144.60 (-0.65) Cotton 76.86 (-0.47) Cocoa 2149.00 (33.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

THE INSIDER: Who is after Hadiza Bala Usman?

March 23
11:21 2017
The ripples produced by Nasir el-Rufai’s leaked letter to President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop bubbling anytime soon. How many people will be thrown into the mix as time goes by? That is the issue of the moment.

Hadiza Bala Usman, the managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), may be the first person.

On Wednesday, the social media went into a frenzy with allegations that NPA was under probe for allegedly bankrolling the “ambition” of el-Rufai to be picked as vice-president to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo — in the event that Buhari does not last the distance.

The chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were allegedly given $25,000 each by NPA to make el-Rufai VP. The chieftains were not named.

In a strong response, Usman — who was el-Rufai’s chief of staff before her appointment in July 2016 — threatened legal action.

DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER

She said: “My attention has been drawn to malicious lies being bandied around by a Prince Henry Nwazuruahu on my person. I wish to CHALLENGE him to bring up evidence on any such meeting with any APC Chieftain and any monies being given.

“I wish to challenge him to provide the authorship to this report whom I shall file a suit against in the court of law for defamation of character.

“In the last few days, I have faced a barrage of false malicious lies against my person in the media and I know the sponsors of this. I will not budge on my position on compliance to Federal Government of Nigeria policies and I will not bow on my stance to rid the NPA of corrupt practices.

“I will not be cowed or intimidated into conforming to corrupt practices of cheating the Federal government of its revenues.

“I have been issued with death threats and veiled messages conveying that my life is at risk because of the stance I have taken.

“No false media attacks or threats to my life will stand in the way of my doing the right thing.

“Finally, we have not received any such notification by the presidency of an investigation into our financial books; and indeed we are open to any of such investigation as we have nothing to hide.”

POWER STRUGGLE

Although the story has been retracted with apology by one of the websites that ran it, it is already out there and will continue to generate reactions and analyses in the coming days and weeks. The “damage” has been done, and given the political intrigues going on as 2019 draws near, more conspiracy theories will be flying up and down.

An online publisher familiar with the NPA bribe rumour told TheCable that he got the story “directly” from Aso Rock, the seat of power.

“A big insider forwarded it to me. APC is about to implode. Serious power struggle is on. If I told you the source, you would freeze. It’s the power tussle unravelling,” he said.

It is an open secret that Buhari is running one of the most divided governments Nigeria has ever had — the civil war was very evident in el-Rufai’s letter.

“The fear that Buhari may not last the distance has created a lot of power struggle, in-fighting, people taking strategic positions in anticipation, embarking on media wars and rumour peddling,” a senior official of APC told TheCable on Thursday, saying the party is powerless to address its internal divisions the way things stand.

At NPA, the belief is that those who have lost out at the ports since Usman became the chief executive are behind the rumours.

She as much as alluded to this in her rejoinder, saying “I will not bow on my stance to rid the NPA of corrupt practices”.

From every indication, however, she may be looking in the wrong direction. She may just be a pawn on the 2019 chessboard. If that is the case, then the rumours have only just started. It promises to be a very turbulent race.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. 1995
    1995 March 24, 01:22

    Honesty is the best,legacy.&fruit of honesty is god’s blessings.if you are honest,Usman keep it up God will be by your side.

Exchange Rates

March 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK307.88385.25331.83
LAGOS410530435
KANO430530435
PH410535440
ABUJA405523440
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
