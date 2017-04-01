INTERVIEW: I didn’t expect her to see my tweet, says LAUTECH student who had a date with #5KBae

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a potential romance went awry as Adeniji Ayodeji known on Twitter as Pablo Ayodeji had a social media outburst, which forced Oreoluwa Oyebola (@Missmoshiku), now known as #5KBae, to refund “all expenses” spent on their date — with some change to spare.

24 hours after the Twitter exchange, their story had become a social media trending topic which served as an inspiration of sorts to many ladies. #5KBae has since become a first gem ambassador with First Bank of Nigeria, and has received prizes from various brands and businesses.

Ayodeji, a 400-level computer engineering student from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), shared with TheCable the genesis of their romance.

@Pabloayodeji lol

Movies(2)- 1200

Water (2 bottles)- 400

Hot dogs (2)- 1000

Yogurt- 1200

Total- 3800

Use the change for public transport ☺ pic.twitter.com/5QRldFABrS — Ore ^_^ (@Missmoshiku) March 29, 2017

Ayodeji said he met her on Twitter, about “three weeks ago or so”, and they went on two dates.

“The first date was actually okay, it was days after the second date… I called her to ask her how she felt and all, and she was giving me this harsh replies,” he said, noting that this pushed him to a Twitter rant.

“It was based on impulse, to be sincere, I didn’t expect her to see it, she hardly comes online. I just wanted to rant and get everything out. I didn’t expect her to see it at all, but then she saw it and got so angry. I have been tweeting for a long time, this is the first time I would get such kind of attention.”

SHE JUST GOT OUT OF A 5-YEAR RELATIONSHIP

Adedeji said he was really keen on having a relationship with Oyebola despite her indifference.

He said she just got out of a five-year-old relationship, but he doesn’t mind waiting till she’s ready to date again.

On the possibility of future dates with Oyebola, he said, “I would like to…she would probably say no. But if she says yes, it is definitely something I would consider.

“I don’t have a girlfriend, and yes, I want a relationship with her. I wanted her to be my girlfriend and I told her several times, I tried convincing her but she said she just got out of a 5-year relationship, and she wasn’t ready yet. I told her I would wait as long as it takes.”

I ACTUALLY SPENT MORE THAN N5,000

Ayodeji said he spent more than N5,000, but after everything that’s happened, it does not really matter anymore. He said he expected her to insult him, rather than responding with a breakdown of ‘date night expenses’ and a refund.

“There was a particular day I called her, the day in question, to check up on her, and I was like how far, how do you feel now, and she said I should just leave her alone, I should stop disturbing her. I got annoyed and went on Twitter to rant,” he said.

“To be sincere, that was the last thing I expected from her. I thought she was going to probably insult me, tell me, I’m this, I’m that, but then to calculate? The calculation was not accurate, I spent way more than that, I actually had to do the calculation when I saw it, but then I’m not saying anything about that.

“I have already apologised. And I don’t want to say anything that would lead to an argument again.”

I MESSED UP, BUT WE ARE COOL NOW

After the social media debacle, “I called her, she didn’t pick, but today, she buzzed me up and was like we are cool now, and she is over everything”.

On whether they could continue with what he thought they were building, he said: “It is hard to say. I doubt if she is interested again”.

“I also doubt there is anything I want to say that I have not said to her already. She is different, she is amazing, I was the one who f****ed up. I had a real chance at it and I f****d everything up.”

Ayodeji has since apologised and refunded Oyebola.

The computer engineering student runs a tech blog, which he started at about the time he met Oyebola.