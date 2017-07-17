We are investigating Calabar fire outbreak, says NPA

Advertisement

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commiserated with victims of the fire outbreak at the Linc Oil and Gas tank farm in Calabar, Cross River state.

The fire incident, which occurred on Sunday, led to the deaths of nine persons, while “several others” were injured.

In a statement issued by Ibrahim Nasiru, spokesman of NPA, the authority said it had commenced investigation into the sad incident “to prevent a recurrence of such events anytime in the future”.

“As part of the measures to forestall future occurrence, the authority has been in touch with the Cross River state government on the urgent serious safety concerns over Esuk-Utan Beach residences right in the middle of an industrial area,” the statement read.

“We want to reiterate our commitment to the safety of all customers, operators and agencies within our facilities nationwide.

“We also commend the courageous effort of the NPA and Calabar free trade zone firemen, who put their lives on the line to prevent the spread of the terrible inferno. This is in addition to the deployment of our Tug Boat MV Zaria that provided support from the waterfront.

“The NPA wishes people who sustained injuries from this incident speedy recovery as we pray for the repose of the souls of the dead.”