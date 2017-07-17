Thursday, July 20, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

We are investigating Calabar fire outbreak, says NPA

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
We are investigating Calabar fire outbreak, says NPA
July 17
20:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commiserated with victims of the fire outbreak at the Linc Oil and Gas tank farm in Calabar, Cross River state.

The fire incident, which occurred on Sunday, led to the deaths of nine persons, while “several others” were injured.

In a statement issued by Ibrahim Nasiru, spokesman of NPA, the authority said it had commenced investigation into the sad incident “to prevent a recurrence of such events anytime in the future”.

“As part of the measures to forestall future occurrence, the authority has been in touch with the Cross River state government on the urgent serious safety concerns over Esuk-Utan Beach residences right in the middle of an industrial area,” the statement read.

“We want to reiterate our commitment to the safety of all customers, operators and agencies within our facilities nationwide.

“We also commend the courageous effort of the NPA and Calabar free trade zone firemen, who put their lives on the line to prevent the spread of the terrible inferno. This is in addition to the deployment of our Tug Boat MV Zaria that provided support from the waterfront.

“The NPA wishes people who sustained injuries from this incident speedy recovery as we pray for the repose of the souls of the dead.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Calabarfire outbreakNPA
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. niufulani
    niufulani July 20, 12:57

    may God continued to protect us, but I escaped and is not by my own skilled or will. moreover, for safety reason, definitely Government should provide another place for we the people of Esuk-utan beach, in Harbour junction.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK320.50415.20369.05
LAGOS366473418
KANO367467415
PH372465412
ABUJA367473420
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.