Tuesday, April 4, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

IPOB to celebrate Biafra heroes on May 30

IPOB to celebrate Biafra heroes on May 30
April 01
21:22 2017
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would celebrate its 2017 Biafra Day on May 30.

In a statement on Saturday, Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary of IPOB, said the day was set aside to show respect to those who sacrificed their lives for the Biafra course.

He there would be no movement or activity in any location that has Biafra population.

“30th May 2017 will be a public holiday of remembrance for the sacrifice our heroes and heroines made for the sacred land of Biafra, therefore we must honour them,” the statement by Powerful read.

“There will be no movement throughout Biafraland and every area where a majority of Biafran population reside both Biafraland and wherever our people lives across the globe will come to a standstill.

“Therefore, we expect every man, woman, child and business to observe this great annual event by staying at home and not engaging in any business activity.

“There will be no movement in Biafraland, both human and vehicular. Biafraland will be shut down completely as a mark of dignified respect to those that sacrificed their lives for us.

“That is the least we can do to show them and Almighty God that this generation of IPOB and those to come will remain forever indebted to them that gave their lives to stop the elimination of the Biafran race from the face of the earth.”

Tags
biafraIndigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)
1 Comment

  1. aro menten
    aro menten April 04, 11:05

    yes we must continue

