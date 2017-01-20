IPOB members hit Port Harcourt streets for Trump

Advertisement

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday held a rally in solidarity with Donald Trump, United States (US) president-elect, in Rivers state.

While a solidarity rally was held for the US president-elect in Nigeria, a protest rally against him is gaining momentum in his country.

Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the US on Friday.

The members of the pro-Biafra group set out for their rally, which they dubbed, ‘IPOB Trump Solidarity Rally’, at Igweocha in Port Harcourt.

Their support for Trump, according to one of the organisers, is born out of the belief that he will be sympathetic to their cause of creating an independent state for the Igbo, and securing the release Nnamdi Kanu, their leader who has been in detention since December 2015.

Trump has also indicated that he will be a strong ally of Israel – a country which IPOB has sentiments for.

The group is critical of Barack Obama, outgoing US president, for allegedly foisting President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria.