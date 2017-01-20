Saturday, January 21, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,201.60 Deals 3,317.00 Volume 196,469,524.00 Value 2,611,434,698.45Market Cap 9,015,351,243,077.29TOP GAINERS TOTAL 294.97 (9.52) MOBIL 264 (3.5) ETI 10.1 (0.41) GUINNESS 64.05 (0.4) DANGSUGAR 6.35 (0.27) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 752 (-3) FO 67 (-2) DANGCEM 167 (-1) NB 142 (-0.6) INTBREW 17.5 (-0.48) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 375.3267 EURO 324.6884 SWISS FRANC 302.6237 YEN 2.6543 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 376.5593 EURO 325.7547 SWISS FRANC 303.6176 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.6 Natural Gas 3.375 (0.073) Gold 1200.50 (-11.60) Silver 16.97 (-0.304) Copper 2.607 (-0.0095) Wheat 425.00 (-6.00) Coffee 150.45 (1.25) Cotton 72.70 (0.44) Cocoa 2150.00 (-83.00)

IPOB members hit Port Harcourt streets for Trump

January 20
15:40 2017
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday held a rally in solidarity with Donald Trump, United States (US) president-elect, in Rivers state.

While a solidarity rally was held for the US president-elect in Nigeria, a protest rally against him is gaining momentum in his country.

Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the US on Friday.

The members of the pro-Biafra group set out for their rally, which they dubbed, ‘IPOB Trump Solidarity Rally’, at Igweocha in Port Harcourt.

Their support for Trump, according to one of the organisers, is born out of the belief that he will be sympathetic to their cause of creating an independent state for the Igbo, and securing the release Nnamdi Kanu, their leader who has been in detention since December 2015.

Trump has also indicated that he will be a strong ally of Israel – a country which IPOB has sentiments for.

The group is critical of Barack Obama, outgoing US president, for allegedly foisting President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Morton Smuts
    Morton Smuts January 21, 00:54

    That is quite a mix is symbols held by the IPOB crowd. Anyone wonder if THEY know what it is THEY are trying to say?

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

January 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10387.23335.17
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
