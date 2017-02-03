Obasanjo: Even if we know Buhari is sick, it’s wrong to wish him dead

Advertisement

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says “wicked, callous and treacherous” people were behind the reports of the death of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo said rumours of his death surfaced “almost 12 times” while in office as the country’s first citizen.

He advised those who do not like Buhari to wait for another election when they can register their discontent through the ballot box.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick,” Obasanjo said in a statement issued on his behalf by Kehinde Akinyemi, his media aide.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous. I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the president is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

Obasanjo added that the president needs “our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”