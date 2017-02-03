Saturday, February 4, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 03, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,802.54   Deals 2,350.00   Volume 144,626,685.00   Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERS   GUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)   ETI 10.3 (0.15)   UBN 5 (0.06)   UCAP 3.55 (0.05)   NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 680 (-19.99)   NB 133.11 (-1.43)   UACN 15.2 (-0.79)   GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)   CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 380.2821   EURO 326.6428   SWISS FRANC 305.2573   YEN 2.6887   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 381.532   EURO 327.7164   SWISS FRANC 306.2607   YEN 2.6975   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43   Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)   Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)   Silver 17.425 (-0.004)   Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)   Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)   Coffee 146.10 (0.15)   Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)   Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

Obasanjo: Even if we know Buhari is sick, it’s wrong to wish him dead

February 03
20:02 2017
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says “wicked, callous and treacherous” people were behind the reports of the death of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo said rumours of his death surfaced “almost 12 times” while in office as the country’s first citizen.

He advised those who do not like Buhari to wait for another election when they can register their discontent through the ballot box.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick,” Obasanjo said in a statement issued on his behalf by Kehinde Akinyemi, his media aide.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous. I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the president is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

Obasanjo added that the president needs “our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 03, 23:29

    Baba has inadvertently confirmed that PMB is unwell, this news statement is needless……may it is just Baba’s sometimes uncontrollable need to talk.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

February 03, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.50394.66340.52
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
