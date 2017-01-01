Monday, January 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 29, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,782.93 Deals 2,392.00 Volume 117,401,333.00 Value 877,630,866.72Market Cap 9,215,373,836,428.90TOP GAINERS TOTAL 299 (11.88) SEPLAT 379.99 (9.49) GUARANTY 24.74 (1.35) OKOMUOIL 40.17 (0.65) ASHAKACEM 12.02 (0.57) TOP LOSERS FO 93.54 (-10.07) MOBIL 290 (-2) STANBIC 15 (-0.66) ACCESS 5.78 (-0.19) AIRSERVICE 2.43 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.0978 EURO 316.9068 SWISS FRANC 295.3883 YEN 2.5832 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 373.3208 EURO 317.9484 SWISS FRANC 296.3592 YEN 2.5917 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.01 Natural Gas 3.824 (-0.074) Gold 1146.50 (5.60) Silver 16.08 (0.042) Copper 2. 495 (0.00) Wheat 404.75 (3.25) Coffee 134.05 (0.55) Cotton 70.02 (0.27) Cocoa 2173.00 (-32.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Iwobi, Giroud push Arsenal to 3rd on EPL table

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Iwobi, Giroud push Arsenal to 3rd on EPL table
January 01
22:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud’s goals against Crystal Palace secured the third spot for Arsenal on the English Premier League (EPL) table.

A 2-0 win for Arsenal is the 200th premier league game contested at the Emirates, which the Gunners have now won 130, drawn 47 and lost 23 of the 200.

Giroud’s incredible scorpion kick in the 17th minute had earlier set Arsenal on the way to a victory.

The first 45 minutes was ordinary until Giroud’s goal and shambolic passage of play by Crystal Palace.

Scott Dann went to ground to clear a cross, but instead of poking it behind the goal for a corner he spooned it up in the air and allowed Alex Iwobi to nod home from close range to extend Arsenal’s lead in the 56th minute.

Sam Allardyce, who has never won an away Premier League game, has now lost each of his last eight, all played at the Emirates.

Arsenal have not lost a home league game on New Year’s Day since 1985 when they played against Tottenham.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Alex IwobiarsenalArsene WengerChristian BentekeCrystal PalaceEPLOlivier GiroudSam Allardycesport
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. shamsu
    shamsu January 02, 13:13

    arsenal re still epl tittle contenders no matter how

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 02, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.33387.79330.18
LAGOS490595490
KANO485485590490
PH490595510
ABUJA491597488
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.