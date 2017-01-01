Iwobi, Giroud push Arsenal to 3rd on EPL table

Advertisement

Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud’s goals against Crystal Palace secured the third spot for Arsenal on the English Premier League (EPL) table.

A 2-0 win for Arsenal is the 200th premier league game contested at the Emirates, which the Gunners have now won 130, drawn 47 and lost 23 of the 200.

Giroud’s incredible scorpion kick in the 17th minute had earlier set Arsenal on the way to a victory.

The first 45 minutes was ordinary until Giroud’s goal and shambolic passage of play by Crystal Palace.

Scott Dann went to ground to clear a cross, but instead of poking it behind the goal for a corner he spooned it up in the air and allowed Alex Iwobi to nod home from close range to extend Arsenal’s lead in the 56th minute.

Sam Allardyce, who has never won an away Premier League game, has now lost each of his last eight, all played at the Emirates.

Arsenal have not lost a home league game on New Year’s Day since 1985 when they played against Tottenham.