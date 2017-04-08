Saturday, April 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

JAMB: Oloyode ‘sleeps in office’ over mock exam, cancels N700 fee

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
JAMB: Oloyode ‘sleeps in office’ over mock exam, cancels N700 fee
April 08
09:56 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Is-haq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), spent the night in his office at the headquarters of the board in preparation for the Unified  Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination holding on Saturday.

Fabian Benjamin, spokesman of the board, disclosed this in an interview with reporters.

He also urged the public to disregard the rumour that the mock examination had been cancelled.

“We are good to go for the mock examination, we are on top of the situation. We are just waiting for the time,” he said.

“We all slept in the office, the registrar/chief executive slept in the office. He was the first person to sleep before all of us joined.”

Benjamin also directed computer based test (CBT) centres not to collect money from candidates who would be sitting for the mock exam which will take place across the nation.

He said the board had reversed the decision to charge candidates N700 for the examination, and now sees the as its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“The UTME mock examination is now free. In consideration of our corporate social responsibility, we felt that we should also be doing something for the candidates,” he said.

“Basically, that is it and there was no pressure from any quarters. The JAMB management just felt that should be part of our CSR.

“The UTME Mock examination is taking place as scheduled, the public should disregard the rumour about its cancellation. We sent information earlier enough that candidates should not pay N700:00 for the mock exam.

“In the event of any candidate paying, we will ensure refund. We have also instructed the CBT centres not to collect money from any candidate. But if they do, further instruction will get to them and definitely, the money will be returned to the candidates.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Benjamin FabianJAMBUTME
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Adex
    Adex April 08, 12:17

    I Was Unable Tm Write The Mock Exam Because My Exam Centre Was Not Sent To My Mail

    Reply to this comment
  2. Bakky
    Bakky April 08, 17:08

    I am unable 2 write the jamb 2 day because jamb did nt release the questions

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

April 07 , 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75391.01334.45
LAGOS397485420
KANO395480415
PH400487420
ABUJA398485418
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.