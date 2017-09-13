JAMB’s remittance of N5bn forces FG to probe former registrars

Advertisement

The federal executive council (FEC) has ordered the probe of previous heads of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over poor remittances.

The current registrar, Is-haq Oloyede (pictured), has remitted N5 billion to the coffers of government in one year, with N3 billion still outstanding.

This is the highest remittance since the body was set up 40 years ago and there was no increase in application fees since Oloyede was appointed in 2016, according to checks by TheCable.

The highest remittance by JAMB before Oloyede succeeded Dibu Ojerinde was N3 million in a year.

Disclosing this on Wednesday after the cabinet meeting, Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, also said former heads of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will be probed.

She said the disparity in the remittances of the two agencies in the past has necessitated the probe.

Other agencies with similar discrepancies in their revenue remittances will be probed, she said.