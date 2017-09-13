Thursday, September 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

JAMB’s remittance of N5bn forces FG to probe former registrars

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
JAMB’s remittance of N5bn forces FG to probe former registrars
September 13
16:36 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The federal executive council (FEC) has ordered the probe of previous heads of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over poor remittances.

The current registrar, Is-haq Oloyede (pictured), has remitted N5 billion to the coffers of government in one year, with N3 billion still outstanding.

This is the highest remittance since the body was set up 40 years ago and there was no increase in application fees since Oloyede was appointed in 2016, according to checks by TheCable.

The highest remittance by JAMB before Oloyede succeeded Dibu Ojerinde was N3 million in a year.

Disclosing this on Wednesday after the cabinet meeting, Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, also said former heads of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will be probed.

She said the disparity in the remittances of the two agencies in the past has necessitated the probe.

Other agencies with similar discrepancies in their revenue remittances will be probed, she said.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Dabai
    Dabai September 14, 15:33

    this is a welcome development

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Sept 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK362.05477.86430.91
LAGOS369478437
KANO367473433
PH368474435
ABUJA366475433
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.