Friday, January 20, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,201.60 Deals 3,317.00 Volume 196,469,524.00 Value 2,611,434,698.45Market Cap 9,015,351,243,077.29TOP GAINERS TOTAL 294.97 (9.52) MOBIL 264 (3.5) ETI 10.1 (0.41) GUINNESS 64.05 (0.4) DANGSUGAR 6.35 (0.27) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 752 (-3) FO 67 (-2) DANGCEM 167 (-1) NB 142 (-0.6) INTBREW 17.5 (-0.48) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 375.3267 EURO 324.6884 SWISS FRANC 302.6237 YEN 2.6543 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 376.5593 EURO 325.7547 SWISS FRANC 303.6176 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.6 Natural Gas 3.375 (0.073) Gold 1200.50 (-11.60) Silver 16.97 (-0.304) Copper 2.607 (-0.0095) Wheat 425.00 (-6.00) Coffee 150.45 (1.25) Cotton 72.70 (0.44) Cocoa 2150.00 (-83.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Jonathan showers praise on Trump in open letter

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Jonathan showers praise on Trump in open letter
January 20
11:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Goodluck Jonathan, former Nigerian president, has showered praise on Donald Trump, US president-elect, celebrating his “footprints in politics, media, education, sports, entertainment and the arts” ahead of his swearing-in on Friday.

He urged Trump to work with the African continent to achieve its “God-given potential” during his four-year tenure.

In an open letter written to Trump, the immediate past president said the world is “optimistic” that the US president-elect’s success as an entrepreneur will be replicated in his new role as leader of America.

“As the United States of America opens a new chapter today, many around the world, myself inclusive, are optimistic that the success you have achieved in your career as one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs will be translated to your life as a public servant and custodian of the trust of the American people.

“For over four decades, you have consistently created wealth and opportunities for yourself, your family, your country and its citizens. The city of New York, host to the United Nations Headquarters, thus the world’s most prominent city, bears the hallmark of your signature through your real estate developments.

“You have also left your footprints in politics, media, education, sports, entertainment and the arts. From this backdrop, I am very hopeful that the United States of America and indeed the rest of the world will be witnessing great, worthy and positive frontiers under the Trump Presidency.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my hope and desire that your administration will work with Africa to help her people realize their achievable great future and harness the God-given potential domiciled in the land and people of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town,” Jonathan’s letter read in part.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States today.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. UZOM
    UZOM January 20, 12:40

    I have serious problems with African Rulers, not leaders. It’s very pathetic that these African rulers have no shame. They have always given the impression that unless USA or Europe helps, Africa can never develop. How would Jonathan expect US to help us realise our ‘God given potential’. If God has given us potential what stops us from developing it? When they loot our resources and move them to these same developed world, then turn around to beg them for assistance. Shameless continent!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 19, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.69388.39335.29
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.