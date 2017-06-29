Thursday, June 29, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Judge’s absence stalls Dasuki’s trial

Judge's absence stalls Dasuki's trial
June 29
13:19 2017
The absence of justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf stalled the trial of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), in a FCT high court, Maitama, on Thursday.

The judge was unavoidably absent to hear the case.

Dasuki, NSA to former president Goodluck Jonathan, was arraigned on a 22-count charge bordering on diversion, conspiracy, bribery, abuse of office and criminal breach of trust involving N19.4 billion.

Others in the trial are Bashir Yuguda, Shuaibu Salisu, a former director of finance, office of the NSA, Dalhatu Investment Ltd, Sagir Attahiru and Attahiru Bafaarawa, former governor of Sokoto state.

NAN reports that although the court did not sit, the defendants and their counsel were present in court except Dasuki.

The trial was adjourned until September 27 with the consent of all the counsel in the matter.

Dasuki was also arraigned on another 19-count charge bordering on diversion of funds pending in the same court.

He is being tried alongside Shuaibu Salisu and Aminu Baba-Kusa ,a former NNPC executive director.

Also being tried were two firms, Acacia Holding Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred the charges against the defendants since 2015.

Tags
arms fundSambo Dasukitrial
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Tafidan Dogon Daji
    Tafidan Dogon Daji June 29, 19:06

    I am not in anyway surprised to hear that another set back has today,visited the Dasuki case.Allah Is in charge!

    Reply to this comment

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

