Despite intervention of activists, UK deports 23 Nigerians

The United Kingdom has sent away 23 Nigerians despite efforts of some activists to prevent their deportation.

A dozen activists broke through security at Stansted Airport in London, and chained themselves together on runway to stop the expulsion of the asylum seekers.

According to NAN, the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, around 6am on Friday.

The deportees, who are all males, were brought back in a chartered aircraft.

Joseph Alabi, spokesperson of the Lagos airport police command, confirmed the development to NAN.

The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

On March 8, the Italian government deported 37 Nigerians from the country for similar reasons.