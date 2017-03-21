Thursday, March 23, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 23, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,558.57 Deals 2,675.00 Volume 153,720,519.00 Value 1,500,877,048.12Market Cap 8,842,881,637,592.72TOP GAINERS MOBIL 298.99 (4.99) JBERGER 40 (2) TOTAL 275 (0.45) NASCON 7.12 (0.32) CCNN 4.7 (0.2) TOP LOSERS GUINNESS 60.03 (-3.15) FO 46.53 (-1.3) ETI 9.4 (-0.4) CADBURY 7.41 (-0.39) GUARANTY 26.79 (-0.36) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 306.5 GBP 382.2055 EURO 331.3265 SWISS FRANC 307.9164 YEN 2.722 Selling:$USD 307.5 £GBP 383.4525 EURO 332.4075 SWISS FRANC 308.921 YEN 2.7309 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 3.083 (0.042) Gold 1243.90 (9.90) Silver 17.54 (0.102) Copper 2.6165 (-0.0505) Wheat 428.00 (-2.25) Coffee 144.60 (-0.65) Cotton 76.86 (-0.47) Cocoa 2149.00 (33.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Ali visits Aso Rock, says ‘I will NOT appear before senate on Wednesday’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Ali visits Aso Rock, says ‘I will NOT appear before senate on Wednesday’
March 21
17:11 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), says he will not appear before the senate on Wednesday.

The CG has been having a running battle with the upper legislative chamber over its policy on retroactive collection of import duty on cars as well as his refusal to wear the uniform of the CG.

He was turned back last week by the senators for failing to wear the uniform.

After observing his prayers at the presidential villa mosque on Tuesday afternoon, he told journalists: “‎The case is in court already. Somebody has sued us. It is subjudice. I have gotten my writ of summons and they said status quo should remain ante which means nothing moves until the court makes a pronouncement. ‎‎

“A private individual sued all of us, he wants an interpretation of the section that is in contention. I don’t want to talk so that I am not held in contempt of court.”

He then rushed out of the villa on foot using the security gate used by service chiefs.‎

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Critical
    Critical March 23, 11:54

    What is so special about wearing uniform? Ali wore it as captain and custom uniform is ash too. Pls senate concentrate on bills dat will help dis country rather than wasting time fighting someone

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK307.88385.25331.83
LAGOS410530435
KANO430530435
PH410535440
ABUJA405523440
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.