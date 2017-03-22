Thursday, March 23, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 23, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,558.57 Deals 2,675.00 Volume 153,720,519.00 Value 1,500,877,048.12Market Cap 8,842,881,637,592.72TOP GAINERS MOBIL 298.99 (4.99) JBERGER 40 (2) TOTAL 275 (0.45) NASCON 7.12 (0.32) CCNN 4.7 (0.2) TOP LOSERS GUINNESS 60.03 (-3.15) FO 46.53 (-1.3) ETI 9.4 (-0.4) CADBURY 7.41 (-0.39) GUARANTY 26.79 (-0.36) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 306.5 GBP 382.2055 EURO 331.3265 SWISS FRANC 307.9164 YEN 2.722 Selling:$USD 307.5 £GBP 383.4525 EURO 332.4075 SWISS FRANC 308.921 YEN 2.7309 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 3.083 (0.042) Gold 1243.90 (9.90) Silver 17.54 (0.102) Copper 2.6165 (-0.0505) Wheat 428.00 (-2.25) Coffee 144.60 (-0.65) Cotton 76.86 (-0.47) Cocoa 2149.00 (33.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Like Ali, SGF rejects invitation of senate

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Like Ali, SGF rejects invitation of senate
March 22
20:43 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation, has turned down an invitation of the senate ad hoc committee on the humanitarian crisis in the north-east.

Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), also did the same thing, though his was because of the compulsion to wear a uniform.

Lawal was scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday over allegations of corruption levelled against him.

But on Wednesday, he wrote to Shehu Sani, chairman of the committee, that he would not be available for the hearing because he had gone to court to challenge the invitation.

“I wish to kindly request that you draw the attention of other members of the committee that I will not be able to appear before the committee primarily because I have gone to court to challenge the invitation among others,” he wrote.

In December 2016, the upper legislative chamber accused Lawal of mismanaging funds for internally displaced persons in the north-east.

The committee in its interim report alleged that the SGF, through the Presidential Initiative on the North-east (PINE)‎, which he headed, awarded a contract of N270m for the cutting of grass in Yobe state to a company he had interest in.

‎It also alleged that Lawal awarded other contracts to his cronies.

The senate then called for his resignation.

But President Muhammadu Buhari dismissed the report of the committee on the grounds that Lawal was not given a fair hearing.

Owing to the intervention of the president, the senate committee invited Lawal to appear before it on Thursday to clear‎ the air.

But he has declined the invitation.‎

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Babachir LawalHameed Alisenateshehu sani
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. wodofmouf
    wodofmouf March 24, 00:07

    Why is this govt loudly disrespectful to constituted authority?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK307.88385.25331.83
LAGOS410530435
KANO430530435
PH410535440
ABUJA405523440
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.