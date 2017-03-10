Friday, March 10, 2017
Buhari meets Osinbajo, governors at Aso Rock

Buhari meets Osinbajo, governors at Aso Rock
March 10
09:30 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Buhari returned to the country on Friday after a UK medical vacation, which lasted 49 days.

As a result of the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, Buhari’s plane touched down at the air force base in Kaduna, and he boarded a chopper to Abuja.

Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman; were among those who recieved Buhari at the helipad at Aso Rock.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Abdulaziz Yari, his Zamfara state counterpart, are among those attending the meeting.

