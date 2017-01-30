Monday, January 30, 2017
Customs seizes 49 boxes of pump-action rifles in Lagos
January 30
15:50 2017
Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos have intercepted 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of pump action rifles.

Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of customs, disclosed this to reporters on Monday.

Ali said officials of the federal operations unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, intercepted a Mark truck with registration number BUG 265 XG, conveying a 40 feet container with number; PONU/825914/3 along Mile 2 Apapa Road, in Lagos.

He said the boxes were concealed with steel and other merchandise goods.

“Government decided to prohibit the license of pump action therefore the importation and transaction is totally against the law,” he said.

“Such deadly contravention of the law is even more unacceptable considering the fragile security situation in some parts of the country.

“Investigation has already commenced and I have directed that the dragnet should be wide enough to fish out all persons involved in the importation and clearing of the consignment.

“Already three suspects have been arrested in connection with this illegal importation and the officers involved in the clearing of this container are with the comptroller under detention.”

He said that the seizure was commendable and represented the new normal rule in the service “where most officers and men are on a daily basis ensuring that illegalities are not allowed unchecked’’.

Commending the officers behind the arrest, Alli urged the public to help the service with information that would assist it in perform its “statutory responsibilities in the interest of Nigeria”.

Tags
Apapa portNigerian Customs Service (NCS)
  1. Okay
    Okay January 30, 16:45

    Whoever is behind this must be planning full-scale mayhem .

