Saturday, January 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 26, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,289.95 Deals 3,013.00 Volume 146,485,775.00 Value 1,187,613,941.24Market Cap 9,045,750,736,769.04TOP GAINERS FO 71.88 (6.68) 7UP 102.3 (0.9) GUARANTY 24.5 (0.61) CADBURY 9.44 (0.44) NASCON 8.23 (0.39) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.22 (-13.78) NESTLE 740 (-10) MRS 39.03 (-4.21) GUINNESS 66.55 (-3.5) TOTAL 285 (-2) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 383.061 EURO 327.368 SWISS FRANC 304.9269 YEN 2.6816 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 384.319 EURO 328.4431 SWISS FRANC 305.9283 YEN 2.6904 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.453 (0.121) Gold 1187.00 (-10.80) Silver 16.83 (-0.15) Copper 2.699 (-0.011) Wheat 429.25 (4.75) Coffee 151.05 (-1.85) Cotton 74.75 (0.87) Cocoa 2133.00 (-59.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

DSS invites Johnson Suleman over ‘comments on herdsmen’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
DSS invites Johnson Suleman over ‘comments on herdsmen’
January 28
19:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited  Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, to its headquarters in Abuja.

The cleric is expected to appear before the secret police by 10am on Monday.

The development comes after the security agency failed in its bid to arrest the pastor in Ekiti state.

DSS operatives had stormed the hotel where he lodged after a crusade, but Suleman quickly reached out to Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, who intervened on his behalf.

Two weeks ago, Suleman had ordered his security aides to kill any Fulani herdsman that comes into his church premises.

He said he recieved information on a plot to assassinate him.

Suleman, who said he had nothing personal against Fulanis and Muslims, vowed not to apologise for instructing his aides to go after herdsmen.

Addressing his church members shortly after the Ekiti incident, the cleric demanded an apology from the DSS.

Suleman said he was angry because those who he was referring to in the video, which went viral, were rejoicing that the issue had veered towards a religious dimension.

He said he has, and will continue to have, high regards for Fulani people who are tolerant and respect the sanctity of life.

He also singled out Muhammad Sanusi, emir of Kano, for commendation, narrating how the monarch built a church reportedly destroyed by extremists.

“The emir of Kano is an intelligent Fulani man. He is a Muslim. There was a church that was destroyed, but he rebuilt it,” he had said.

“Will I tell people to go and kill such a person? The Fulani people who are very enlightened have called me. They understand me.

“The reason I’m speaking now is because the herdsmen whom I am angry against are happy that this issue has become a religious one.

“I’ll not withdraw my statement and those of you who are my children and pastors need to know what I’m fighting for, so that you can stand tomorrow and say ‘this is what I’m fighting for’.”

Suleman is yet to respond to inquiries on the invitation by the DSS. He neither answered his phone nor replied the text message sent.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ayodele FayoseDSSJohnson Suleman
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. omocampus
    omocampus January 28, 21:29

    Where are those Redeemed pastors who backed Buhari?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 27, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10395.27336.56
LAGOS498610530
KANO497608525
PH500610530
ABUJA498610530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.