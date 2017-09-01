Friday, September 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Super Eagles devour Indomitable Lions in Akwa Ibom

September 01
19:11 2017
Nigeria’s Super Eagles emphatically defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo got on the scoresheet for the Super Eagles.

The tie was the first of a two-legged 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Two first half goals from China based duo, Odion Ighalo and captain John Obi Mikel, gave Nigeria a healthy half-time lead over Cameroon.

The second half saw Eagles come out guns blazing and full of intent.

Their efforts yielded fruit when the third goal came courtesy of Chelsea’s Victor Moses in the 55th minute.

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to nod in the fourth in the 76th minute to complete the comprehensive trouncing of the African champions.

The Super Eagles now have nine points from three games. They will again confront Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday, September 4.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Nk
    Nk September 01, 20:45

    Truly truly naija, Russia here we come.eagles you have made us proud.go to Yaounde proved to them that Uyo wasn’t just a fluke. Naija 4 life

Exchange Rates

Sept 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK360.00463.60426.70
LAGOS365472433
KANO365471431
PH366474433
ABUJA365472432
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
