Super Eagles devour Indomitable Lions in Akwa Ibom

Nigeria’s Super Eagles emphatically defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo got on the scoresheet for the Super Eagles.

The tie was the first of a two-legged 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Two first half goals from China based duo, Odion Ighalo and captain John Obi Mikel, gave Nigeria a healthy half-time lead over Cameroon.

The second half saw Eagles come out guns blazing and full of intent.

Their efforts yielded fruit when the third goal came courtesy of Chelsea’s Victor Moses in the 55th minute.

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to nod in the fourth in the 76th minute to complete the comprehensive trouncing of the African champions.

The Super Eagles now have nine points from three games. They will again confront Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday, September 4.