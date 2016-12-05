Saturday, July 22, 2017
TheCable

FG bans importation of cars through land borders

December 05
18:21 2016
The federal government has banned the importation of cars through land borders.

Wale Adeniyi, spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“Importation of vehicles into Nigeria through the land borders has been banned by the federal government. The prohibition order covers all new and used vehicles,” he said.

He said the new policy followed a presidential directive restricting all vehicle imports to Nigeria’s sea ports.

According to him, the order takes effect from January 1, 2017.

“The restriction on importation of vehicles follows that of rice, whose imports have been banned through the land borders since April 2016,” he added.

“Importers of vehicles through the land borders are requested to utilise the grace up till 31st December 2016 to clear their vehicle imports landed in neighbouring ports.”

  1. Tolulope
    Tolulope December 06, 03:05

    I hope this new policy brings in economic gains, God bless Nigeria

  2. Reuben
    Reuben July 22, 14:27

    The truth is until we start the process of manufacturing or assembling technologies ourselves, government policies like this can translate into suffering for the masses. We need to wake up as a Nation.

