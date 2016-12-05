FG bans importation of cars through land borders

Advertisement

The federal government has banned the importation of cars through land borders.

Wale Adeniyi, spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“Importation of vehicles into Nigeria through the land borders has been banned by the federal government. The prohibition order covers all new and used vehicles,” he said.

He said the new policy followed a presidential directive restricting all vehicle imports to Nigeria’s sea ports.

According to him, the order takes effect from January 1, 2017.

“The restriction on importation of vehicles follows that of rice, whose imports have been banned through the land borders since April 2016,” he added.

“Importers of vehicles through the land borders are requested to utilise the grace up till 31st December 2016 to clear their vehicle imports landed in neighbouring ports.”