Fire razes warehouse at NAFDAC office in Lagos

A warehouse in the pemises of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Oshodi, Lagos was on Saturday razed by an inferno.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire incident started from the power house around 3.15pm.

“Investigation at the incident scene of fire outbreak at Nafdac office, Oshodi revealed that the fire started at about 3.15 pm today Saturday 18th March 2017,” said a statement by Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of LASEMA.

“The inferno started from the power house, escalating to the nearby warehouse where chemicals were stored.”

The statement further said that “other buildings including the administrative building housing the central laboratory complex of the Agency were salvaged by the combined team of LASEMA and Lagos State Fire Service. Officials of NAFDAC also rendered necessary support for the intervention.

“The fire has been put under control as damping exercise is presently ongoing.”

Tiamiyu said an investigation will be carried out to determine cause of incident.