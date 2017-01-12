Friday, January 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 9, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,580.22 Deals 3,423.00 Volume 219,025,579.00 Value 1,407,679,637.39Market Cap 9,145,625,989,225.41TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 160 (2) GUARANTY 24.6 (1.06) TOTAL 300 (1) ZENITHBANK 15.49 (0.72) UACN 17 (0.36) TOP LOSERS 7UP 122.55 (-6.45) ASHAKACEM 10.86 (-0.57) CADBURY 9.03 (-0.47) FO 80.37 (-0.21) CAPHOTEL 3.33 (-0.17) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 375.8656 EURO 321.784 SWISS FRANC 300.3953 YEN 2.6196 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 377.102 EURO 322.8425 SWISS FRANC 301.3834 YEN 2.6282 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.83 Natural Gas 3.131 (-0.154) Gold 1179.20 (5.7999) Silver 16.58 (0.061) Copper 2.533 (-0.013) Wheat 423.25 (0.00) Coffee 144.40 (1.55) Cotton 73.95 (-0.04) Cocoa 2175.00 (-86.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

UPDATED: Buhari removes Ooni’s brother, ex-supreme court judge from ambassadorial list

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
UPDATED: Buhari removes Ooni’s brother, ex-supreme court judge from ambassadorial list
January 12
13:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation to the senate.

This was contained in a letter read by Bukola Saraki, senate president, on the floor of the senate on Thursday.

Missing from the new list are Adegboyega Ogunwusi (Osun), brother of Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife; George Oguntade, a former supreme court judge; Olorunnibe Mamora, a former Lagos-east senator; and Musa Ibeto from Niger.

“We submit the revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation as ambassadors by the distinguished senate,” the letter by Buhari read.

“It is my hope that this will receive the usual attention of the senate.”

When Buhari first presented the list in November, the senate turned it down, with Monsurat Sunmonu, chairman senate committee on foreign affairs, saying: ‎”I suggest we return the list of non-career ambassadors to the executive so that they can re-present it. There are about 200 petitions against the nominees, and we don’t even know where to start.”

Buhari’s non-career ambassadorial list had caused friction in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governors elected on the platform of the party had met with the president on different occasions to raise concerns over the list.

The president had assured them that he would look into their concerns. But until the rejection of the list by the senate, no action was taken.

Also, two nominees, Pauline Tallen, former deputy governor of Plateau state, and Usman Bugaje, from Katsina state, turned down their appointment.

THE REVISED LIST

Uzoma Eminike (Adamawa)

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)

Christopher Okeke (Anambra)

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)

Stephen Uba (Benue)

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)

Frank Ofegina (Delta)

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)

Yagwe Ede (Edo)

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

Chris Eze (Enugu)

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo)

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa)

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna)

Yahaya (Kaduna)

D. Abdulkadir (Kano)

Haruna Arungungu (Kano)

Musa Udo (Katsina)

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina)

Tijani Bande (Kebbi)

Y. Aliu (Kogi)

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara)

Mohammed Isa (Kwara)

Adesola Omotade (Lagos)

Modupe Remi (Lagos)

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa)

Elijah Ibeto (Ogun)

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun)

Jacob Daudu (Ondo)

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun)

A. Olaniyi (Oyo)

James Dmika (Plateau)

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau)

Orji Ngofa (Rivers)

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto)

Kabir Umar (Sokoto)

Jika Ado (Taraba)

Goni Zana (Yobe)

Garba T. (Zamfara)

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara)

Ibrahim Dada (FCT)

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Critical
    Critical January 13, 07:59

    I wonder why the northern and or the hausa/fulani states are having two nominees each from their state. I believe their should be equilibrium in the number of nomination on state level.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 12, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00386.16334.81
LAGOS491600515
KANO487595510
PH491600518
ABUJA492600516
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.