UPDATED: Buhari removes Ooni’s brother, ex-supreme court judge from ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation to the senate.

This was contained in a letter read by Bukola Saraki, senate president, on the floor of the senate on Thursday.

Missing from the new list are Adegboyega Ogunwusi (Osun), brother of Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife; George Oguntade, a former supreme court judge; Olorunnibe Mamora, a former Lagos-east senator; and Musa Ibeto from Niger.

“We submit the revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation as ambassadors by the distinguished senate,” the letter by Buhari read.

“It is my hope that this will receive the usual attention of the senate.”

When Buhari first presented the list in November, the senate turned it down, with Monsurat Sunmonu, chairman senate committee on foreign affairs, saying: ‎”I suggest we return the list of non-career ambassadors to the executive so that they can re-present it. There are about 200 petitions against the nominees, and we don’t even know where to start.”

Buhari’s non-career ambassadorial list had caused friction in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governors elected on the platform of the party had met with the president on different occasions to raise concerns over the list.

The president had assured them that he would look into their concerns. But until the rejection of the list by the senate, no action was taken.

Also, two nominees, Pauline Tallen, former deputy governor of Plateau state, and Usman Bugaje, from Katsina state, turned down their appointment.

THE REVISED LIST

Uzoma Eminike (Adamawa)

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)

Christopher Okeke (Anambra)

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)

Stephen Uba (Benue)

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)

Frank Ofegina (Delta)

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)

Yagwe Ede (Edo)

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

Chris Eze (Enugu)

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo)

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa)

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna)

Yahaya (Kaduna)

D. Abdulkadir (Kano)

Haruna Arungungu (Kano)

Musa Udo (Katsina)

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina)

Tijani Bande (Kebbi)

Y. Aliu (Kogi)

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara)

Mohammed Isa (Kwara)

Adesola Omotade (Lagos)

Modupe Remi (Lagos)

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa)

Elijah Ibeto (Ogun)

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun)

Jacob Daudu (Ondo)

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun)

A. Olaniyi (Oyo)

James Dmika (Plateau)

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau)

Orji Ngofa (Rivers)

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto)

Kabir Umar (Sokoto)

Jika Ado (Taraba)

Goni Zana (Yobe)

Garba T. (Zamfara)

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara)

Ibrahim Dada (FCT)