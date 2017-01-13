Monday, January 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 13, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,325.93 Deals 2,653.00 Volume 148,569,099.00 Value 3,758,383,446.99Market Cap 9,058,131,259,973.59TOP GAINERS CONOIL 37.35 (0.85) STANBIC 15.52 (0.49) NB 142.18 (0.18) TOURIST 3.68 (0.17) ACCESS 6.69 (0.12) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 249.86 (-13.15) SEPLAT 370 (-9.99) TOTAL 300 (-4) PRESCO 42.16 (-2.03) JBERGER 34.83 (-1.83) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 373.5248 EURO 324.1248 SWISS FRANC 301.8268 YEN 2.6611 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 374.7535 EURO 325.191 SWISS FRANC 302.8197 YEN 2.6698 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 53.25 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1195.90 (-3.90) Silver 16.785 (-0.04) Copper 2.6905 (-0.019) Wheat 424.25 (-2.00) Coffee 149.10 (-0.50) Cotton 72.30 (-0.04) Cocoa 2213.00 (-17.00)

TheCable

Rising food prices keep inflation at 11-year high

January 13
18:31 2017
Increase in the prices of food items has maintained Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of inflation in an economy, at an 11-year high.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) inflation report for December 2016, which was released on Friday, inflation rose marginally from 18.48 percent in November to 18.55 percent in December.

This shows that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for every single month in 2016.

Inflation rate moved from 9.55 percent in December 2015 to 18.55 by December 2016, defying predictions that put 2016 year-end inflation at 12 percent.

The IMF on Thursday said inflation in Nigeria was mainly driven by challenges surrounding the country’s exchange rate regime.

The highest increases in price were recorded in bread, cereals, fish, meat, oil and fat.

“The Composite Food Index rose by 17.39 percent in December 2016. The rise in the index was caused by increases in prices of Meat, Bread and cereals, Oil and Fats, Fish, vegetables, milk and cheese and eggs, fruits and Potatoes, yam and other tubers,” the NBS report read.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Food sub-index increased by 1.33 percent in December from the 0.88 percent recorded in November.”

Asides food product, “the highest increases were seen in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels, Clothing and Footwear and Education, growing at 27.27, 21.62 and 17.84 percent respectively”.

  1. Pat Eze
    Pat Eze January 16, 13:18

    Why should there be increase in electricity costs – Did NERC sanction any increase in tarrif?

Exchange Rates

January 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.25379.01332.95
LAGOS499600505
KANO495600505
PH500600510
ABUJA499600505
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
