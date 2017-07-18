Tuesday, July 18, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Lagos house of assembly loses member

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Lagos house of assembly loses member
July 18
19:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Kazeem Alimi, a member representing Eti-Osa constituency 1 in the Lagos state house of assembly, is dead.

Musbau Razak, chief press secretary to Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the assembly, confirmed this in a statement.

The statement said the late lawmaker died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The deceased was said to have celebrated his 50th birthday two weeks ago.

He was first elected into the house in 2011.

Until his death, Alimi was the chairman of the house committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Eti-OsaKazeem Alimilagos
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. MoonRaker
    MoonRaker July 18, 19:57

    He was a perfect gentleman, a philantrophist, grassroot politician and well loved by everyone. rest in perfect peace Kadeco

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 18, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK323.00420.64372.90
LAGOS368472419
KANO367467415
PH372465412
ABUJA367472420
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.