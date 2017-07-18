Lagos house of assembly loses member

Advertisement

Kazeem Alimi, a member representing Eti-Osa constituency 1 in the Lagos state house of assembly, is dead.

Musbau Razak, chief press secretary to Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the assembly, confirmed this in a statement.

The statement said the late lawmaker died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The deceased was said to have celebrated his 50th birthday two weeks ago.

He was first elected into the house in 2011.

Until his death, Alimi was the chairman of the house committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs.

He is survived by his wife and children.