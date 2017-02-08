Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Just report that I came to the villa, Sanusi tells journalists after meeting Osinbajo

February 08
19:45 2017
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo held a closed door meeting with Muhammad Sanusi II,emir of Kano, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting held in the office of Osinbajo.

On his way out, the monarch refused to speak to state house correspondents, and told them to simply report that he came to the presidential villa.

“You can just report that I came to the Villa,” he said.

Of late, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been vocal in his criticism of the federal government.

In December 2016, he said President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration lacked the right policies to fix Nigeria’s economy.

He said no country or financial institution would borrow $30 billion to Nigeria, a country with five exchange rates.

“I can tell you for free, if the Senate today approves that we can borrow $30bn, honestly, no one will lend to us. It should be approved and I will like to see how you will go to the international market with an economy that has five exchange rates,” Sanusi had said.

  1. Kalu
    Kalu February 08, 22:00

    I hope that the Presidency will listen and effect a change in the CBN Management. And adopt progressive Forex Policy

