Ronaldo named FIFA Best Player of 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and Real Madrid forward, has won the FIFA ‘Best Player’ award for 2016.

Ronaldo won the award on the back of a fantastic year that saw Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and Portugal the EURO 2016 championship.

Receiving the award, Ronaldo said the feat would have been impossible without the support of his national team and team mates.

“It’s incredible; it’s not the first time but it’s the first of this,” he said.

“First and foremost, I must thank my team mates of Real Madrid and the coach. Thank you for everything you have done for me. I’ve also got to thank my family, my brothers, my mum, my whole staff 100 per cent for everything they’ve given me. 2016 was the best year of my career.

“I had a lot of doubts but at the end I think the trophies speak for themselves. I achieved the best I could in the competitions and after I won what I did. This achievement is incredible on a personal level. Unbelievable, I will never forget this year.

“I am very happy. Thank you everyone, I don’t really have anything else to add. The awards I think speak for themselves. I’m just very happy. I’m sorry some people from Barcelona aren’t here, but that’s understandable.”

Ronaldo, who also won the Ballon d’Or in December, scored 59 goals for club and country in the year under review, while Lionel Messi, his main challenger, finished with four goals less.