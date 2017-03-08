Wednesday, March 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Senate cancels protest visit to South Africa

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Senate cancels protest visit to South Africa
March 08
11:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The senate has cancelled its planned visit to the South African parliament to protest against the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, announced the decision of upper legislative during a plenary session on Wednesday.

He said the decision of the senate was informed by the need for the legislature to send a single delegation to South Africa.

The house of representatives had already nominated Femi Gbajabiamila, house leader, to lead five members of the lower legislative chamber to South Africa for the same reason.

They are – Nnenna Okeje, Sadiq Ibrahim, Henry Nwawuba, Nasiru Daura, and Shehu Musa.

Last Tuesday, the senate resolved to send a strong delegation to South Africa to protest against the attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The upper legislative chamber took the decision after‎ Rose Oko, a senator from Cross River north, moved a motion urging it to intervene in the resurgence of xenophobic attacks.

In recent times, aggrieved South Africans have attacked Nigerians and their businesses.

The Nigerian Union in the country reported that pieces of property worth millions were destroyed in the attacks.

Responding to the development last Tuesday, the senate resolved “to send a strong parliamentary delegation to the South African parliament to register its displeasure at the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians”.

But the senate has now aborted the plan.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, had earlier warned the South Afric‎an government against the attacks, threatening consequences if they persist.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
house of representativesike ekweremadusenateSouth Africa
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ogunyena
    Ogunyena March 08, 13:02

    It is necessary for the NIgerian Government to invite the South African Ambassador to Nigeria for questioning and explanation and he will report to the South African Government for appropriate action.
    Although travelling to South Africa by the Parliamentarian will add more weight to our demand for peace compensation and justice. This will amount to unnecessary expenses.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 08, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00384.48333.33
LAGOS455570465
Kano450565460
PH460570470
ABUJA456570465
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.