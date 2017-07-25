Finally, senate passes Peace Corps bill

Advertisement

The upper chamber of the national assembly has passed the Nigerian Peace Corps bill.

The senators passed the bill based on an advice by the committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

Before passing the bill, the upper legislative chamber adopted a conference committee report on the bill.

The report was presented by Bayero Nafada, a lawmaker from Gombe state.

By this action, the bill will now be forwarded to the president for assent.

While presenting his report, David Umaru, chairman of the committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, asked the senate to consider the report despite the issues surrounding the establishment of the corps.

“The issues raised by the distinguished senators at the plenary are fundamental and they go to the root of the corps operations which are subject to litigation,” he said.

“The operation of peace corps in other jurisdiction, particularly in the US, the American peace corps as it is called used a model that does not operate as a permanent and a pensionable employment as intended in Nigeria.

“Arising from the presentation made by stakeholders and following from my observations and findings the senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters the senate may wish to consider the conference committee report on the peace corps bill 2017.”

Bayero Nafada, chairman of the conference committee, advised the senate could go ahead since the issue between the police and peace corps had been resolved.

“It was about the issue between the peace corps commandant and the Nigeria police and it has been sorted out by the chairman of the judiciary,” Nafada said.

The corps had experienced different setbacks in the last six months. The police raided its office in Abuja and alleged that insurgents had infiltrated the corps.

Also, the police accused Dickson Akoh, commandant of the corps, of extorting members who aspired the organisation of N40,000.