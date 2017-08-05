London 2017: Justin Gatlin stuns Usain Bolt to win 100m final

Advertisement

US sprinter Justin Gatlin stunned 11-time world championship winner Usain Bolt to win the 100m race in London.

Gatlin, 35, dusted the Olympic champion who finished in third place in 9.92 seconds while Jamaican compatriot Christian Coleman came second in 9.94 seconds.

The American, who claimed his first world championship in 12 years, was banned for eight years in 2006, but his punishment was later reduced to four years.

Bolt embarked on his traditional lap of honour despite the close defeat.

The Jamaican will retire from athletics after next weekend’s 4x100m relay.