Friday, February 10, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 10, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,340.02   Deals 2,604.00   Volume 201,727,297.00   Value 2,587,118,035.07Market Cap 8,769,701,629,627.60 TOP GAINERS   SEPLAT 375 (5)   BETAGLAS 33.07 (1.57)   ZENITHBANK 15.45 (0.44)   ACCESS 6.94 (0.33)   AIRSERVICE 2.74 (0.24)   TOP LOSERS   NB 125 (-3.73)   ETI 9.8 (-0.2)   UAC-PROP 1.89 (-0.09)   LIVESTOCK 0.72 (-0.03)   FIDELITYBK 0.83 (-0.02)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304   £GBP 378.8144   EURO 323.2432   SWISS FRANC 302.8793   YEN 2.6775   Selling: $USD 305   £GBP 380.0605   EURO 324.3065   SWISS FRANC 303.8757   YEN 2.6863   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 3.029 (-0.112)   Gold 1235.70 (-1.1001)   Silver 17.975 (0.234)   Copper 2.767 (0.1135)   Wheat 449.00 (5.50)   Coffee 145.55 (0.35)   Cotton 75.73 (0.15)   Cocoa 1941.00 (-33.00)

Kachikwu: We lose $80bn to militant attacks every year

February 10
21:21 2017
Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum, says every year, Nigeria loses at least $80 billion to vandalism of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.

Militants are responsible for attacks on oil assets.

Kachikwu made this known at the resumed dialogue with Niger Delta stakeholders in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo led a federal government delegation to Bayelsa on Friday.

Kachikwu said at least 10,000 sabotage incidents were recorded annually at oilfields across the region.

He regretted that within the last decade, estimated $30 billion revenue accrued to the Niger Delta area by way of derivation, but that the region had continued to wallow in abject poverty.

Kachikwu urged people of the area to contribute ideas toward the resolution of crises in the zone “and add value as well as derive some gains from the natural endowments of the region”.

Appealing to the people to give peace a chance, Kachikwu said the challenges of the region could be turned into opportunities.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. Prof
    Prof February 10, 22:21

    I don’t expect someone at the level of a Minister of the Federal Republic to go on making such imprecise statements like “Every year, Nigeria loses at least $80 billion to vandalism of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region!” Was this also prevalent during the Amnesty period despite late President Yar Ar Dua’s efforts to ensure that the Amnesty Program stayed the course? Playing politics with such a sensitive issue is not going to meet the objective of getting the production quotas fulfilled. We need a honest discussion and analysis of this issue because there is a lot of smoke being poured on this issue of sabotage by the “militants”! The psychological underpinnings of the militants has to be probed and understood, otherwise the dream of having a stable oil-derived economy may be a dream. The handling of the whole issue so far by the current regime has been less than satisfactory going by the results! Excuses will not serve now, its results that take the rostrum by storm! No gas, no electricity! Militants too are blowing up gas lines, kidnapping people and stealing product from product lines apart from pipeline vandalisation! The Minister needs to realize we are not all inexact people he can fob off with such sweeping generalisations!

Exchange Rates

February 10, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK316.00394.684336.4136
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA504625535
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
