Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Kano declares Tuesday work-free in honour of Maitama Sule

July 03
14:39 2017
The Kano state government has declared Tuesday work-free to mourn Maitama Sule, a prominent indigene of the state, who died in Egypt on Monday.

In a statement, Muhammad Garba, the state’s commissioner of information, said a funeral prayer for the deceased would be conducted on Tuesday.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work – free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman,” the statement read.

“Funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted tomorrow Tuesday at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, by 4pm.
“May Allah grant his soul eternal peace and mercy. Amin.”

The family of the deceased had earlier said the aircraft conveying his remains would touch down at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 2pm on Tuesday.

Sule is Survived by a wife and nine children.

The deceased, who had the title, Danmasanin Kano, held many positions, among which are former permanent representative at United Nations, chairman of Northern elders forum. He was also an ex-minister.

Tags
kanomaitama sule
1 Comment

  1. Anassarki
    Anassarki July 04, 12:00

    my comment to this ordman is to be Allah ya jikansa da rahamarsa ya yafe masa yasa aljannace makomarsa ya inganta rayuwar yayan sa Ameen

    Reply to this comment

