Kanu Nwankwo makes list of 48 football legends

Kanu Nwankwo, ‎Nigerian soccer Icon, has been named as one of the 48 legends in the history of world football.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released the list on Monday.

‎This is one of the biggest recognition for the ex-Arsenal striker.

‎Kanu made history by leading the Nigerian U-23 team to gold medal at the 1996 Olympic games.

As a teenager, he was a key member of the Ajax team that dominated Europe and won the UEFA cup.

He went on to score some amazing goals for Arsenal FC and celebrated the exemplary “unbeaten run” with the team.

Kanu has won ‎three FA cup medals and two African Player of the Year‎ ‎awards.

Below is the list of the best-ever and most celebrated football players of all times:

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento (PELE) of Brazil

Arthur Antunes Coimbra (Zico) of Brazil

‎Late Manuel Francisco dos Santos (Garrincha) of Brazil

Ronaldo Luís Nazário De Lima (Ronaldo) of Brazil

Franz Anton Beckenbauer (Beckenbauer) of Germany

GERD MÜLLER (Gerd) of Germany

Lothar Matthäus of Germany

Hendrik Johannes Cruijff (Johan Cruyff) of Netherlands

Marco Van Basten (Marco) of Netherlands

Ruud Gullit OON of Netherlands

Bobby Charlton (Bobby) of United Kingdom

David Robert Joseph Beckham (David Beckham) of United Kingdom

Late STANLEY MATTHEWS of United Kingdom

Diego Armando Maradona Franco (Maradona) of Argentina ‎Late Alfredo Stéfano Di Stéfano Laulhé of Argentina

HAO HAIDONG of China

Sun Jihai of China

Mahmoud El-Khatib (Bibo) of Egypt

Mohamed Aboutrika of Egypt

Michel Platini of France

Zinedine Yazid Zidane (Zizou) of France

Antonio Carbajal (Tota) of Mexico

Hugo Sánchez Márquez (Sánchez) of Mexico

Eusébio da Silva Ferreira (Eusébio) of Portugal

Luís Filipe Madeira Caeiro Figo (Luis Figo) of Portugal

Dino Zoff of Italy

Roberto Baggio of Italy

Mustapha Rabah Madjer (Rabah Madjer) of Algeria

Albert Roger Mooh Miller (Roger Milla) of Cameroon

Late Ferenc Puskás of Hungary

Baichung Bhutia (Bhutia) of India

Ali Daei of Iran

Hidetoshi Nakata of Japan

Cha Bum-kun (Tscha Bum) of South Korea

Jasem Yaqoub Sultan Al-Besara of Kuwait

George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah (George Weah) of Liberia

Wynton Alan Whai Rufer of New Zealand

Nwankwo Kanu of Nigeria

José Luis Félix Chilavert González (José Luis Chilavert) of Paraguay

Late Lev Ivanovich Yashin (Lev Yashin) of Russia

Majed Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mohammed (Majed Abdullah) of Saudi Arabia

Francisco Gento Lopez (Paco) of Spain

Tanju Çolak of Turkey

Oleh Volodymyrovych Blokhin of Ukraine

Late Juan Alberto Schiaffino Villano (Pepe) of Uruguay

Landon Timothy Donovan of USA

Lucas Valeriu Ntuba Radebe (Lucas Radebe) of South Africa

Ryan Joseph Giggs (Ryan Giggs) of Wales