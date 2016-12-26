Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Kanu Nwankwo makes list of 48 football legends

December 26
20:09 2016
Kanu Nwankwo, ‎Nigerian soccer Icon, has been named as one of the 48 legends in the history of world football.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released the list on Monday.

‎This is one of the biggest recognition for the ex-Arsenal striker.

‎Kanu made history by leading the Nigerian U-23 team to gold medal at the 1996 Olympic games.

As a teenager, he was a key member of the Ajax team that dominated Europe and won the UEFA cup.

He went on to score some amazing goals for Arsenal FC and celebrated the exemplary “unbeaten run” with the team.

Kanu has won ‎three FA cup medals and two African Player of the Year‎ ‎awards.

Below is the list of the best-ever and most celebrated football players of all times:

  • Edson Arantes Do Nascimento (PELE) of Brazil
    Arthur Antunes Coimbra (Zico) of Brazil
    ‎Late Manuel Francisco dos Santos (Garrincha) of Brazil
    Ronaldo Luís Nazário De Lima (Ronaldo) of Brazil
    Franz Anton Beckenbauer (Beckenbauer) of Germany
    GERD MÜLLER (Gerd) of Germany
    Lothar Matthäus of Germany
    Hendrik Johannes Cruijff (Johan Cruyff) of Netherlands
    Marco Van Basten (Marco) of Netherlands
    Ruud Gullit OON of Netherlands
    Bobby Charlton (Bobby) of United Kingdom
    David Robert Joseph Beckham (David Beckham) of United Kingdom
    Late STANLEY MATTHEWS of United Kingdom
    Diego Armando Maradona Franco (Maradona) of Argentina ‎Late Alfredo Stéfano Di Stéfano Laulhé of Argentina
    HAO HAIDONG of China
    Sun Jihai of China
    Mahmoud El-Khatib (Bibo) of Egypt
    Mohamed Aboutrika of Egypt
    Michel Platini of France
    Zinedine Yazid Zidane (Zizou) of France
    Antonio Carbajal (Tota) of Mexico
    Hugo Sánchez Márquez (Sánchez) of Mexico
    Eusébio da Silva Ferreira (Eusébio) of Portugal
    Luís Filipe Madeira Caeiro Figo (Luis Figo) of Portugal
    Dino Zoff of Italy
    Roberto Baggio of Italy
    Mustapha Rabah Madjer (Rabah Madjer) of Algeria
    Albert Roger Mooh Miller (Roger Milla) of Cameroon
    Late Ferenc Puskás of Hungary
    Baichung Bhutia (Bhutia) of India
    Ali Daei of Iran
    Hidetoshi Nakata of Japan
    Cha Bum-kun (Tscha Bum) of South Korea
    Jasem Yaqoub Sultan Al-Besara of Kuwait
    George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah (George Weah) of Liberia
    Wynton Alan Whai Rufer of New Zealand
    Nwankwo Kanu of Nigeria
    José Luis Félix Chilavert González (José Luis Chilavert) of Paraguay
    Late Lev Ivanovich Yashin (Lev Yashin) of Russia
    Majed Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mohammed (Majed Abdullah) of Saudi Arabia
    Francisco Gento Lopez (Paco) of Spain
    Tanju Çolak of Turkey
    Oleh Volodymyrovych Blokhin of Ukraine
    Late Juan Alberto Schiaffino Villano (Pepe) of Uruguay
    Landon Timothy Donovan of USA
    Lucas Valeriu Ntuba Radebe (Lucas Radebe) of South Africa
    Ryan Joseph Giggs (Ryan Giggs) of Wales
Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. Celebrity kid
    Celebrity kid December 28, 20:45

    Congratulations to the legendary Nigerian footballer Kanu

