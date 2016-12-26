Kanu Nwankwo makes list of 48 football legends

December 26
20:09 2016
Advertisement
Kanu Nwankwo, Nigerian soccer Icon, has been named as one of the 48 legends in the history of world football.
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released the list on Monday.
This is one of the biggest recognition for the ex-Arsenal striker.
Kanu made history by leading the Nigerian U-23 team to gold medal at the 1996 Olympic games.
As a teenager, he was a key member of the Ajax team that dominated Europe and won the UEFA cup.
He went on to score some amazing goals for Arsenal FC and celebrated the exemplary “unbeaten run” with the team.
Kanu has won three FA cup medals and two African Player of the Year awards.
Below is the list of the best-ever and most celebrated football players of all times:
- Edson Arantes Do Nascimento (PELE) of Brazil
Arthur Antunes Coimbra (Zico) of Brazil
Late Manuel Francisco dos Santos (Garrincha) of Brazil
Ronaldo Luís Nazário De Lima (Ronaldo) of Brazil
Franz Anton Beckenbauer (Beckenbauer) of Germany
GERD MÜLLER (Gerd) of Germany
Lothar Matthäus of Germany
Hendrik Johannes Cruijff (Johan Cruyff) of Netherlands
Marco Van Basten (Marco) of Netherlands
Ruud Gullit OON of Netherlands
Bobby Charlton (Bobby) of United Kingdom
David Robert Joseph Beckham (David Beckham) of United Kingdom
Late STANLEY MATTHEWS of United Kingdom
Diego Armando Maradona Franco (Maradona) of Argentina Late Alfredo Stéfano Di Stéfano Laulhé of Argentina
HAO HAIDONG of China
Sun Jihai of China
Mahmoud El-Khatib (Bibo) of Egypt
Mohamed Aboutrika of Egypt
Michel Platini of France
Zinedine Yazid Zidane (Zizou) of France
Antonio Carbajal (Tota) of Mexico
Hugo Sánchez Márquez (Sánchez) of Mexico
Eusébio da Silva Ferreira (Eusébio) of Portugal
Luís Filipe Madeira Caeiro Figo (Luis Figo) of Portugal
Dino Zoff of Italy
Roberto Baggio of Italy
Mustapha Rabah Madjer (Rabah Madjer) of Algeria
Albert Roger Mooh Miller (Roger Milla) of Cameroon
Late Ferenc Puskás of Hungary
Baichung Bhutia (Bhutia) of India
Ali Daei of Iran
Hidetoshi Nakata of Japan
Cha Bum-kun (Tscha Bum) of South Korea
Jasem Yaqoub Sultan Al-Besara of Kuwait
George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah (George Weah) of Liberia
Wynton Alan Whai Rufer of New Zealand
Nwankwo Kanu of Nigeria
José Luis Félix Chilavert González (José Luis Chilavert) of Paraguay
Late Lev Ivanovich Yashin (Lev Yashin) of Russia
Majed Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mohammed (Majed Abdullah) of Saudi Arabia
Francisco Gento Lopez (Paco) of Spain
Tanju Çolak of Turkey
Oleh Volodymyrovych Blokhin of Ukraine
Late Juan Alberto Schiaffino Villano (Pepe) of Uruguay
Landon Timothy Donovan of USA
Lucas Valeriu Ntuba Radebe (Lucas Radebe) of South Africa
Ryan Joseph Giggs (Ryan Giggs) of Wales
Follow us on twitter @thecableng
Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Congratulations to the legendary Nigerian footballer Kanu