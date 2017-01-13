Monday, January 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
Kukah: I’ve never been as unsure about the future of this country

January 13
06:51 2017
Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, says though he is an optimist, he has never “been as unsure about the future of this country as I am now.”

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of a book, ‘Religion and the making of Nigeria’, Kukah said Nigeria may not be able to stop killings because it has not been able to separate criminality from religion.

He also lamented that the Buhari administration had not been able to deliver on his promises.

“As a Nigerian and a citizen, I have always been an incurable optimist. But I have never been as unsure about the future of this country as I am now,” Kukah said.

“People say they are killing for religion, but intentions are not enough. As it is, we may never be able to prosecute anybody because we have not been able to separate criminality from religion. In Nigeria, we have a feeling that somehow, people can genuinely kill in the name of religion.

“I think that unless Nigeria as a country is prepared to make laws and ensure that all citizens live by same and be answerable by the same law, what we are witnessing is a symptom, not the disease. The creeping inequalities, the inability of this system to deliver has made us uncomfortable.

“The point, therefore, is not for us to keep praying. Should religion lead to the un-making of Nigeria? The answer is ‘No’. But the government of Nigeria should separate religion from politics and economics and let everybody make his claims.”

The 336-page book launched was written by Olufemi Vaughan, a professor for Africana Studies and History at Bowdoin College, in the U.S.

  1. Dave
    Dave January 16, 22:56

    It was Gen Yakubu Gowon that said to keep Nigeria one is a task th a must be done. In response many young Nigerians surrendered thier life’s for that cause. Given what is happening today,especially the prominence religon has been given over national unity,I am not sure if he makes the same call today he will many people willing to sacrifice thier lives for the oneness of Nigeria.

