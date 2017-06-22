Thursday, June 22, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Kwankwaso: The land Igbo own in the north is more than the whole south-east… they can't go anywhere

Kwankwaso: The land Igbo own in the north is more than the whole south-east… they can’t go anywhere
June 22
08:37 2017
Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano state governor, says the land owned by the Igbo in the north is more than the entire south-east region, and as such, they can’t be forced out.

Kwankwaso, chairman of the senate committee on national planning and economic affairs, was quoted as saying this in an interview with Daily Trust.

He said the Igbo have more assets and investments in the north — than northerners have in the south-east.

“Igbo have nowhere to go. They have more assets in the North more than 80 percent or so of what the northerners have in the East. The land Igbo are holding in the North is more than the whole South East,” he said.

“The unity and development of the country is key to all other things, therefore we will continue to stand by it. Therefore, I call on all to join hands in ensuring that there is peace.

“We should use our resources to ensure that nobody raise hands to destroy the unity of the country. Talking of secession is going too far.”

He noted that he wouldn’t be shocked if Nnamdi Kanu, leader of secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), runs for office in the next general election.

“Some people doing it because of their personal interest. I wouldn’t be surprised that the young man (Nnamdi Kanu) will contest for an election in the next general elections. They started agitation to galvanize support and at the end, they would contest for an election,” the senator said.

  1. Ozaman
    Ozaman June 22, 21:27

    That’s a great assessment of the IPOB’s leader long term goal

