Lagos council polls: PDP faction goes into alliance with Labour party

June 15
08:02 2017
The Moshood Salvador faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state says it will align with the Labour Party (LP) for the July 22 council polls in the state.

Salvador, who belongs to the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP, made this known at a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the alliance was a temporary arrangement and that all PDP candidates for the polls would contest on the LP platform.

He said the decision was borne of out the inability of his faction and the Segun Adewale-led faction of the party to reach a consensus for the polls.

He also said although his faction “represented over 90 percent of the PDP in the state,” it was still “denied participation in the polls”.

This followed the recognition of the Adewale-led faction by the Lagos state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

“Political alliance is an agreement for cooperation between different political parties on a common political agenda, often for the purpose of contesting an election and we remain committed members of the PDP any day and anytime,” he said.

“We only have a pre-electoral alliance with Labour Party to contest this coming Local Government election only.

“Our members who aligned with the Labour Party contested for the primary at the Labour house and they won. The primary was supervised by officials of the Labour Party and monitored by the Lagos state Electoral Commission, so their candidatures are authentic.

“The Ali Modu Sheriff group of Lagos PDP, that they are less than 10 percent of the PDP membership in Lagos State while the Makarfi group has over 90 percent of the real membership of the party.

“The people of Lagos are very ready to vote PDP into power at this Local government election, because the All Progressives Congress (APC) did nothing to the people at the local government level, this is why we are determined and ready to make the positive change in all the local government areas and the local council development areas.”

Salvador appealed to PDP faithfuls in the state to vote for PDP-LP alliance through LP.

“Again, it is alliance. We have not defected to another party; we have not declared for another party and we have not dumped the PDP,” he added.

He said with the alliance, the Labour Party platform now has 342 councillorship candidates and 52 chairmanship candidates for the polls.

  1. alhaj Addeen Jaji
    alhaj Addeen Jaji July 07, 03:46

    It is a badladesh and un political for bode George faction to negotiate for markafi since jk who is also makarfi never direct is people to vote against PDP in the coming local council election in lagos state his decision of George and his fraction of PDP Lagos as truly expose undemocratic ignorance and catalogue of impunity inflicted on Lagos PDP overtime.. I Herby declare chief olabode George PDP personal non grata and anti party chieftain.hereby more be is people mmiediate suspension from our great party.

