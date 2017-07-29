Saturday, July 29, 2017
Lagos CP: We killed 20 kidnappers while rescuing Igbonla students
July 29
00:07 2017
The Lagos state police command says 20 kidnappers were killed during the process of rescuing the six abducted students of Igbonla-Epe Model College.

Fatai Owoseni, the state commissioner of police, said this on Friday while briefing journalists on the rescue operation.

The boys were released on Friday – 64 days after they were kidnapped in their school premises.

He, however, regretted that one civilian volunteer died during the rescue process while eight policemen and four other civilian volunteers sustained injuries.

Owoseni said the rescue of the children did not come immediately because security agencies were being careful not to get hurt them.

“We have responsible security agencies that don’t want to sacrifice the lives of those children. Our objective was to do everything possible to get these children alive, unhurt and that’s exactly what has happened,” he said.

He added that the police arrested a suspect who attempted to swindle the parents of the students by demanding ransom for the boys’ release.

The commissioner praised the south-west governors “for demonstrating a clear commitment to combat crime in the region.”

The state government had earlier expressed excitement over the release of the students.

Tags
Igbonla studentskidnappinglagosPolice
  1. dave
    dave July 29, 07:26

    Kudos to a good ending for those kids; sympathies for the innocent dead. Let the dead kidnappers go to meet the Great Judge. Well done, Nigeria!

  2. taiwo
    taiwo July 29, 10:54

    We appreciate our security officers for job welldone ,our government at all level must invest in high tech detectors to aid our policing system’. Anybody found with fire arms should be shot immediately without recourse to court because our jusstice system is sick

  3. Olukay
    Olukay July 29, 11:09

    Mr Owoseni, thank you for bringing hope to Lagos State citizens with your attitude and approach to work. The way you are enforcing disciple and holding policemen and officers accountable is restoring people’s confidence in the police. Tracking down the vermins (kidnappers) and rescuing the students deserve commendation. Your labour and determination will not end in vain. You will be richly blessed. Congratulations on your success and kudos to all who took part in the rescue operation.
    ****There is urgent need to put in place a deterrence to stop this scourge.

