Thursday, February 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 02, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,903.55Deals 2,620.00Volume 305,017,704.00Value 1,571,333,133.00Market Cap 8,927,255,322,285.16 TOP GAINERSMOBIL 275 (5)WAPCO 44.4 (3.39)DANGCEM 168 (2)ACCESS 6.8 (0.2)NASCON 8 (0.17)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 699.99 (-27.01)TOTAL 278 (-12.01)SEPLAT 370.11 (-9.89)NB 134.85 (-4.95)FO 67.66 (-3.56)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 384.7241EURO 328.7117SWISS FRANC 307.5407YEN 2.6849Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 385.9886EURO 329.7921SWISS FRANC 308.5515YEN 2.6937CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.65Natural Gas 3.172 (0.055)Gold 1204.80 (-6.60)Silver 17.475 (-0.068)Copper 2.7125 (-0.015)Wheat 427.50 (6.75)Coffee 148.45 (-1.10)Cotton 75.61 (0.67)Cocoa 2120.00 (17.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

We won’t allow Feb 6 protest to hold, say police

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
We won’t allow Feb 6 protest to hold, say police
February 02
08:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos state police commissioner, says some “hoodlums” are planning to hijack the Innocent 2face Idibia-led protest against the federal government.

According to The Nation, the commissioner said he would not allow the citizen action to carry on because the the musician, also known as 2baba, lacks the “capacity to contain such a crowd”.

“Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest,” Owoseni was quoted as saying.

“And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”

After Idibia made known his intention to champion the protest, several celebrities publicly displayed support for it, expressing willingness to join .

The protest was initially billed to hold on Sunday, but was later pushed forward to Monday – the same day President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country from the UK, where he has been on vacation.

Idibia had announced that it would commence at National Stadium, Surulere and end at National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Do you think this is an attempt to suppress the citizens?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
2face idibiaInnocent '2baba' Idibialagosprotest
Advertisement

Social Comments

5 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. IZZYBABA
    IZZYBABA February 02, 09:11

    This is so appalling.so you mean the police cant provide security and cover for the protest? same police that provided cover and security for the OPC is saying the protest will be hijacked. too bad for Fatai owoseni

    Reply to this comment
  2. Wizzle
    Wizzle February 02, 10:00

    Though I have no idea what tubaba is protesting, I think the idea of disallowing a peaceful protest is inimical to a democracy. We must avoid tendencies that’ll portray us a police state.

    Reply to this comment
  3. Wizzle
    Wizzle February 02, 10:03

    Besides what do they mean by hw lacks the capacity to contain such a crowd? Isn’t it their own duty to contain the crowd?

    Reply to this comment
  4. Joe
    Joe February 02, 16:45

    Nothing bad in peaceful protest, presently, no one,I write, no one can be and is against the Ambode Administration ( a superb Governor indeed) but against the so called Federal Leaders parastatals in the elms of political affairs of Nigeria. In other hand one must be highly careful in that we have bad eggs in Lagos too who in everyday of their lifes never think good.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 02, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00396.40340.42
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.