Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos state police commissioner, says some “hoodlums” are planning to hijack the Innocent 2face Idibia-led protest against the federal government.
According to The Nation, the commissioner said he would not allow the citizen action to carry on because the the musician, also known as 2baba, lacks the “capacity to contain such a crowd”.
“Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest,” Owoseni was quoted as saying.
“And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”
After Idibia made known his intention to champion the protest, several celebrities publicly displayed support for it, expressing willingness to join .
The protest was initially billed to hold on Sunday, but was later pushed forward to Monday – the same day President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country from the UK, where he has been on vacation.
Idibia had announced that it would commence at National Stadium, Surulere and end at National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
This is so appalling.so you mean the police cant provide security and cover for the protest? same police that provided cover and security for the OPC is saying the protest will be hijacked. too bad for Fatai owoseni
God bless you for this comment. These guys are just unbelievably ridiculous…
Though I have no idea what tubaba is protesting, I think the idea of disallowing a peaceful protest is inimical to a democracy. We must avoid tendencies that’ll portray us a police state.
Besides what do they mean by hw lacks the capacity to contain such a crowd? Isn’t it their own duty to contain the crowd?
Nothing bad in peaceful protest, presently, no one,I write, no one can be and is against the Ambode Administration ( a superb Governor indeed) but against the so called Federal Leaders parastatals in the elms of political affairs of Nigeria. In other hand one must be highly careful in that we have bad eggs in Lagos too who in everyday of their lifes never think good.