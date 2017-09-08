Lai: Downplaying Nigeria’s exit from recession is bad politics

Advertisement

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says trivialising the significance of the country’s exit from the worst recession in 29 years is bad politics.

Mohammed spoke on Friday when he received broadcast media editors in his office in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that their standard of living would improve with the exit of the country from recession.

The minister urged well-meaning Nigerians not to listen to pessimists, who were downplaying the significance of exiting recession and classifying it as mere statistics.

He also called on Nigerians to appreciate the effort of the current administration and support it in achieving more.

“An economy that is just coming out of recession is like a man who is just recovering from an illness,” Mohammed said.

“It takes a little time for him to start doing the ‘big’ things he used to do prior to falling sick. He has to fully recover.

“Let us all appreciate what this administration has done in returning our economy to the path of positive growth and then support and encourage it to do more.

“Trying to downplay what has been achieved is bad politics.

“To naysayers, I will say this issue should not be politicised. An issue that affects the welfare of our citizens should not be toyed with.”

Mohammed said the Buhari administration would sustain and build on what it did to get the economy out of recession.

He added that the government would continue the efforts to ensure that inflation rate was further brought down.