Legal Questions: Is radio and TV licence still compulsory in Lagos?

Since I opened my clothing line stores in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, some men have been coming from the local government demanding payment for radio and television licence. At one time they even threatened to seal up my store. I thought radio licence used to be in the colonial days. Could you please shed like light on what what the law says about this? – Dooshima, Lagos

K&K Replies:

You need to be aware that there is a Bye-Law (Radio and Television Bye-Law (No. 9) 2010) in force today in Eti-Osa Local Government where your business is located. Section 1 of the Bye-Law applies to any person who owns or is in control of radio, television instrument or other items of same or similar kind. Thus, if you own such devices the law mandates you to pay a licence fee. The only exemption is where you do not own or control a radio or TV in your stores.

Now if you operate a TV or radio in your office, the law requires from Category B in the Schedule that you pay an annual licence fee N50,000. But if you are using the same devices in your residence you are mandated to pay N1,500 annual licence fee.

The law also provides that the officers of the local government have powers to enter any premises at all working hours of any working day for inspection. An individual offender is liable to pay fine of N5,000 or face imprisonment of three months or to both. If a corporate body or any other artificial creation is an offender, it will be liable to pay fine of N50,000 or closure of the premises for a period not exceeding one month or to both. Kindly refer to Section 6 of the Bye-Law.

Section 8 of the Bye-Law also gives jurisdiction to the Magistrates and Customary Courts to try offenders. This is because both courts are established under the laws of Lagos state.

Kusamotu & Kusamotu, in collaboration with TheCable, publishes this column every week to answers reader's general legal queries. This column is intended to give readers a general overview of the law and is not a substitute to the role of an attorney.

Send in your questions by email to [email protected]

You can also read the column online at www.kusamotu.com and click on publications.

