Saturday, August 19, 2017
TheCable

‘Lion king back to palace’, ‘Adeboye has healed him’ — Twitter reacts to Buhari’s journey back home

August 19
10:53 2017
After Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, announced that his principal will return to the country “later today”, some Nigerians started discussing the issue on social media.

Buhari has been receiving medical treatment in the UK since May 7.

Here are some on Twitter:

Muhammadu Buharishehu sani
  1. Bubu
    Bubu August 19, 14:37

    I thank God for healing our President.May the good Lord grant you divine health and wisdom to lead us in Jesus name Amen.

