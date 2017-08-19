‘Lion king back to palace’, ‘Adeboye has healed him’ — Twitter reacts to Buhari’s journey back home

Advertisement

After Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, announced that his principal will return to the country “later today”, some Nigerians started discussing the issue on social media.

Buhari has been receiving medical treatment in the UK since May 7.

Here are some on Twitter:

Welcoming the Lion King back to the palace. — Senator Shehu Sani (@shehusani) August 19, 2017

"Deji & Charlie Boy forced PMB to return to Nigeria" – Intellectuals Sensible Nigerians: ???????????? pic.twitter.com/tsy9NrbkXB — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) August 19, 2017

"Pastor Adeboye has healed Buhari and now he's coming home".

???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jcyAxNYrJ8 — HRH Adabekee???? (@cremechic11) August 19, 2017

As President Buhari returns to Nigeria this morning, the #ResumeOrResign crowd have been put out of business. They should find another cause — EagleEye (@bashiryusuf) August 19, 2017

One rebrand they did of Buhari during his illness is that he has gone from "grim and military" to a guy with a "great sense of humour" — Mark Essien (@markessien) August 19, 2017

So you think it's co incidence that president Buhari came back a day after Pastor Adeboye's visit ? Awesome God — Babatunde (@alagbada13) August 19, 2017

Buhari is probably coming back because he doesn't want to resign. He'll travel back in a few weeks/months.

????????‍♀️???? — Asakemi.com (@YHWHsFave) August 19, 2017

Wailers#WhereisBuhari?

Pictures of him recuperating showed up#ReturnorResign

PMB on his way NEXT Topic

$30 was spent to treat Buhari pic.twitter.com/r3DQklzFdb — #ChangeBeginsWthU&me (@Abdul_A_Bello) August 19, 2017

As Buhari returns today Expect dollar to jump

Expect EFCC to start recoveries

Expect Herdsmen to be on rampage

Expect a worse hit economy — Mischievous Nigerian (@MischievousNG) August 19, 2017

Buhari is coming back, you guys should kool down let's enjoy this 2nd haff of chains. Then we vote apc out @segalink pic.twitter.com/Egjh5EUHiv — Angry Nigerian (@slimking44) August 19, 2017

Well, Buhari is due to arrive today. Any linkage to protests in London? Well done to all those who kept the pressure on. Democracy. https://t.co/wIiiSzI52G — Oluseun Onigbinde (@seunonigbinde) August 19, 2017

The very simple question that no one has answered is: "What is ailing President Buhari?" Is it cancer?

Dementia?

Malaria? What? — Ikenna ロックの男 (@FailedRift) August 19, 2017

So, just one night of #ReturnOrResume in London has sent Buhari back home Lol… I knew Buhari hates international embarrassment — afrispheric (@afrispheric) August 19, 2017

Does Buhari intend to revamp Nigeria Healthcare based on the quality of care he received? #BuhariReturns

Just asking for a friend! — #NotATarget (@naGOD_) August 19, 2017