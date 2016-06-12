THE LIST: Army retires ex-aides to Jonathan, Yar’Adua, Dasuki, Azazi

Ex-ADCs to former Presidents Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan are among the military officers retired by the Nigerian army in its latest exercise.
They were retired over two allegations, according to the army: partisanship and corruption.
Ojogbane Adegbe, a colonel and former ADC to Jonathan, and Mustapha Onoiveta, former ADC to Yar’Adua, were both retired.
Nicholas Achinze, a colonel and former military assistant to Owoye Azazi, a retired general, and Sambo Dasuki, a retired colonel, was also retired.
Both Azazi and Dasuki were national security advisers under Jonathan.
In announcing the retirement on Saturday, Sani Usman, a colonel and army spokesman, said it was based on “service exigencies”.
“It should be recalled that not too long ago some officers were investigated for being partisan during the 2015 general election,” he said.
“Similarly, the investigation by the Presidential Committee investigating defence contracts revealed a lot. Some officers have already been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”
Usman said the army appealed that Nigerians “should therefore not read this out of context”, saying “the military must remain apolitical and professional at all times”.
SOme names on The List
1. Maj Gen FO Ali.
2. Maj Gen EG Atewe.
3. Maj Gen Ejemai.
4. Maj Gen MY Ibrahim.
5. Maj Gen IN Ijioma.
6. Maj Gen Koleoso.
7. Maj Gen PAT Akem.
8. Maj Gen LC Ilo.
9. Maj Gen SD Aliyu.
10. Brig Gen Onibasa.
11. Brig Gen IM Lawson.
12. Brig Gen D Abdusalam.
13. Brig Gen Bashir Mormoni.
14. Brig Gen ASH Sahaad.
15. Brig Gen Koko Essien.
16. Brig Gen MD Onoiveta.
17. Brig Gen LM Bello.
18. Brig Gen MG Ali.
19. Brig Gen Oyefesobi.
20. Brig Gen Ogidi.
21. Brig Gen Fiboinumama.
22. Brig Gen Agachi.
23. Col OU Nwankwo.
24. Col Adegbe.
25. Col DR Hassan.
26. Col TT Minima.
27. Col CK Ukoha.
28. Col FD Kayode.
29. Col Achinze.
30. Lt Col Oladuntoye.
31. Lt Col Adinmoha.
32. Lt Col CO Amadi.
33. Lt Col Baba Ochanpa.
34. Lt Col Dazang.
35. Lt Col TE Arigbe.
36. Lt Col Egemole.
37. Lt Col A Suleiman.
38. Lt Col A Mohammed.
39. Lt Col AS Mohammed.
40. Lt Col Enemchukwu.
41. Maj TA Williams.
The Nigerian Army has done well. Let the Military concentrate on their jobs. It is a lesson for others in Army to learn from. The Army standards, doctrines and evaluations unit should be strengthened to enforce punishment on any offenders subsequently. The culture of the military should be maintained at all times. The Army should cooperate with civilians and possibly have a hot telephone line to report any irregularities from the military. If the Army who is the last hope for the country is corrupt, then we are finished. Thanks to Army authorities for their actions.
Military rules of engagement must be adhered to all the time,tanx for your immense contributions.
This excercise is a good one because the impunity of miltary is on the high.
What concerns military with electioneering.
This will instill descipline and further strengthen their rules of engagement.
Nigerians should learn to accept the truth in all aspects of our lives.
the election should not b done or carried out with do or die affairs spirit that may lead to Army’s invitation in electioneering. the presidency should also stop using them for harassment during the election bcs dey usually act base on d other from the above.
Welcomed development into the Nigeria Army, push them out
If the military men concerned were actually guilty they should be punished. My only doubt is nothing is impossible in Nigeria anyone can be accused and found guilty
Does it mean that those taking Buhari’s order now might eventually be sacked when an opposition government takes over power?
you can never eat your cake and have, whoever that is there today should watch it for tomorrow.
Let them go ahead and appeal. If they have forgotten the allegiance they sworn when they are joining the Military time will tell. The were misbehaving all in the name my boss is in the office. They should go and sit down at home first before any other thing. They are not fit they are to be in the military
The bitter truth is that the Nigerian army is an instrument of repression of Nigerian Citizens, formed to serve the colonial masters that constituted them.It has simply outlived its function in this 21st century and deserves nothing less than total disbandment.They had never been apolitical or professional.Infact it is the militarisation of Nigeria politics since 1966 that brought us where we are today.
Your comment..We are not against retirement. It is normal for all public servants including the armed forces, but the question is ‘ why is it that the majority of the officers so affected are from the south east, south west and south south and aides to former presidents? Are we sure it is not a silent strategy to eliminate senior officers from these regions to give room for a particular region and tribe to be favoured? Shine your eyes……………!!!