Monday, February 6, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 07, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,802.54Deals 2,350.00Volume 144,626,685.00Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERSGUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)ETI 10.3 (0.15)UBN 5 (0.06)UCAP 3.55 (0.05)NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 680 (-19.99)NB 133.11 (-1.43)UACN 15.2 (-0.79)GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 380.2821EURO 326.6428SWISS FRANC 305.2573YEN 2.6887Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 381.532EURO 327.7164SWISS FRANC 306.2607YEN 2.6975CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)Silver 17.425 (-0.004)Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)Coffee 146.10 (0.15)Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

How it went: Nigerians protest nationwide

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
How it went: Nigerians protest nationwide
February 06
11:27 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Martins
    Martins February 06, 13:25

    Thanks to Thecable, you guys have done extremely well for the live updates. God bless your effort and your entire staffs. Nigeria will be great again.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.12338.29
LAGOS497618525
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA498612525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.