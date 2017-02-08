Wednesday, February 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 08, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,446.66   Deals 2,791.00   Volume 207,175,116.00   Value 1,576,629,785.76Market Cap 8,769,795,849,802.21 TOP GAINERS   TOTAL 270 (8)   PRESCO 46.3 (2.18)   BETAGLAS 31.5 (1.5)   DANGCEM 166 (0.99)   GUARANTY 23.5 (0.42)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 646 (-34)   FO 56.82 (-3.93)   NB 130.9 (-2.6)   GUINNESS 64.98 (-1.24)   INTBREW 16.15 (-0.84)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 376.6919   EURO 324.8477   SWISS FRANC 304.4631   YEN 2.7064   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 377.93   EURO 325.9154   SWISS FRANC 305.4638   YEN 2.7153   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.9   Natural Gas 3.141 (-0.92)   Gold 1236.10 (4.00)   Silver 17.76 (0.067)   Copper 2.6325 (-0.019)   Wheat 426.25 (3.75)   Coffee 142.60 (-1.60)   Cotton 75.27 (-0.36)   Cocoa 2002.00 (-45.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

British Airways, South African Airways reject Kaduna airport (updated)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
British Airways, South African Airways reject Kaduna airport (updated)
February 08
00:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

British Airways and South African Airways say they will not to fly to Kaduna during the six weeks that Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport would be shut.

The Abuja airport would be closed from March 8 in order to carry out repairs on its runway.

The airlines made known their decision five days after Lufthansa ruled out the option of flying to Kaduna.

“That proposal would impact on aircraft availability and connectivity for our passengers,” Tlali Tlali, South African Airways spokesman,  said.

Kola Olayinka, country commercial manager for British Airways, cited logistics as the reason the airline would not go to Kaduna.

Olayinka also said the airline may also face challenges in Kaduna such as poor facilities, fear of baggage loss and difficulty for passengers travelling with children.

“I want to tell you that we have taken a decision not to operate to Kaduna because of logistics. We will resume operations immediately the facility is fixed,” New Telegraph quoted Olayinka as saying.

KLM, and Air France have temporarily canceled flights to Abuja during the repairs, but they said flights to Lagos will continue.

Officials say the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is in shocking disrepair and that attempts to fix it piecemeal since its lifespan ended have failed.

An SAA plane was damaged on landing there in August.

The federal government has said it would be impossible to carry out the repairs at night to help minimise the massive disruption to business and the economy.

The Abuja airport is the second busiest international airport, with about a half-million international passengers passing through in the second half of 2015, according to government data.

Government had promised to provide security on the highway from Kaduna to Abuja and to upgrade facilities at Kaduna’s airport.

Three months ago, that airport did not have computers, with airline officers issuing handwritten boarding cards.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
abujaKadunaLufthansa
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Raj Kumar
    Raj Kumar February 08, 15:30

    Ha ha, Nigeria still remains the cluster fuk that it was when I left in 2010. I pity the people, the deserve better from the totally inept government and system.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 08, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.55392.68335.15
LAGOS497618527
KANO495612525
PH505617525
ABUJA497616529
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.