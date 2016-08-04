Lynxx: Why I said goodbye to my old ways

Advertisement

Chukie Edozien, Nigerian rapper whose stage name is Lynxx, has finally explained the motivation behind his newfound religious disposition to life.

Fans, entertainment enthusiasts and music industry practitioners had sought to understand the rationale behind the artiste’s transformation from a “hip-hop head” to a “born-again Christian”.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the University of Hull graduate of Business, Economics and Marketing explained the reason for his decision to let go of his “bad boy” label.

“I come across people every day that have some many questions, remarks and comments about my new life and journey of purpose and I love to hear and see people’s reactions, opinions and the likes about making a change to live a better/more fulfilling life (in Christ).

“I can’t count how many people have said “you must have had a near death experience” Nah! I was actually sitting on my couch perfectly fine when I had an encounter with God and he revealed what my true purpose of existing is and I am sharing that with you all daily”, Lynxx added.

Furthermore, he said, “Light extinguishes darkness, so once I saw the light. It was a no brainer to say good bye to my old life and old ways. How far does “being your own lord and master get you?” I’ll let you tell it.

“There’s greatness in everyone, you just have to sometimes dig into your soul and the word of God to find yourself! He has the key to your destiny in his palm and no matter how you “Search” here “in the world”, you would never find it unless you go to Him! (It’s a decision you will never regret).

“When you encounter God, you receive power, peace that no man can ever take from you but ultimately you come alive in truth and in spirit. No amount of success, money or fame could ever give me that. Get plugged in and come alive.”

Lynxx is the son of John Edozien, former deputy governor of the old Bendel state.