Mahrez is Glo/CAF 2016 African footballer of the Year
January 05
23:59 2017
Riyad Mahrez, Algeria and Leicester City winger, has been voted the African Footballer of the Year at the 2016 Glo-CAF awards held on Thursday night at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon and Borrusia Dortmund striker, emerged runner-up.

Of 27 appearances for Algeria, Mahrez has scored six goals since his debut on October 15, 2014 till date. He also helped Leicester City to a shock English Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, consequently emerging the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Despite missing out on major categories where it managed to get nominations, there was still something to cheer for Nigeria as ‎ Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was voted Most Promising Player of the Year.

Alex Iwobi was also voted the Youth Player of the Year. He becomes the third Nigerian to win, behind Kelechi Iheanacho and Oghenekaro Etebo,‎ who won it in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Uganda won the National Team of the Year award ahead of DR Congo and Senegal‎.

‎Nigeria, the eight-time African champions, edged out Cameroon and South Africa to win the Women’s National Team of the Year award.

The Club of the Year award was won by South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Florence Omagbemi was also beaten to the Coach of the Year by ‎South African‎ Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Asisat Oshoala won the African Women Player of the Year award.‎

Winners in other categories are:

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa Gassama (Winner)

Ghead Zaglol Grisha
Malang Diedhiou

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa
Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) – Winner
Khama BIlliat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns) – Runner-up
Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel Lopes Nascimento, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award
Laurent Pokou, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire
Emilienne Mbango, Former player of Cameroon

  1. Elli Daniel
    Elli Daniel January 06, 03:17

    Your comment..kudos to Marhez

  2. setsoafia
    setsoafia January 06, 03:19

    thanks to Caf. it has a new mentality

