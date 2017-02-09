Thursday, February 9, 2017
Most teachers in my state are not competent, says Niger gov

Most teachers in my state are not competent, says Niger gov
February 09
07:04 2017
Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger, says majority of the teachers in his state do not have the “competency to teach.”

Bello while receiving Jonathan Ndagi, chairman, board of directors of Bida emirate education forum on Wednesday, said the lack of competence was why the state recorded mass failure in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO).

“Information reaching us is that majority of our teachers in public schools do not have the competency to teach and that is why the state has record of mass failure in WAEC and NECO,” the governor said.

“Primary school is the basic foundation for children, if the foundation is faulty, then we will bring graduating students who cannot compete with their compatriots.”

He said that most primary and secondary school teachers used fake certificates to get employment.

The governor said he had directed the state’s ministry of education to “identify the genuine teachers and the fake ones.”

“The real teachers will be compensated and paid well. Teachers’ salaries will be reviewed and those with fake certificates will be fished out because if we allow this to continue it will mean the children of the ordinary men don’t have hope,” he said.

Earlier, Ndagi told the governor that his organisation spent N124 million on the renovation of classrooms, establishment of computer-based test centres and creation of women development centres.

Abubakar BelloNiger state
1 Comment

  1. sucheaga
    sucheaga February 09, 14:48

    Leveraging on technology to deliver quality Basic Education cost effectively is the way to go. Both private and public schools can deliver the same quality learning to pupils irrespective of their locations. Moreover this can be done at very low costs. True learner centred education and small group participatory and collaborative learning provide the secret.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

February 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00395.6715337.05
LAGOS498618527
KANO495612525
PH505617525
ABUJA497615527
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
