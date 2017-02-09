Most teachers in my state are not competent, says Niger gov

Advertisement

Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger, says majority of the teachers in his state do not have the “competency to teach.”

Bello while receiving Jonathan Ndagi, chairman, board of directors of Bida emirate education forum on Wednesday, said the lack of competence was why the state recorded mass failure in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO).

“Information reaching us is that majority of our teachers in public schools do not have the competency to teach and that is why the state has record of mass failure in WAEC and NECO,” the governor said.

“Primary school is the basic foundation for children, if the foundation is faulty, then we will bring graduating students who cannot compete with their compatriots.”

He said that most primary and secondary school teachers used fake certificates to get employment.

The governor said he had directed the state’s ministry of education to “identify the genuine teachers and the fake ones.”

“The real teachers will be compensated and paid well. Teachers’ salaries will be reviewed and those with fake certificates will be fished out because if we allow this to continue it will mean the children of the ordinary men don’t have hope,” he said.

Earlier, Ndagi told the governor that his organisation spent N124 million on the renovation of classrooms, establishment of computer-based test centres and creation of women development centres.