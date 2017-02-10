Man brutalised by 2 soldiers gets cash gift from army

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army has offered clothing and undisclosed amount of money as succour to Chijioke Orakwu, a physically challenged man, who was assaulted by two military police officers in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The officers had manhandled Orakwu at New Market Road in the cosmopolitan city for allegedly wearing army camouflage.

Sagir Musa, deputy director, public relations, 82 division of the Nigerian srmy, presented the item and cash on Friday.

Musa said the army would not condone acts of indiscipline or gross misconduct by any member.

He said the action of the officers did not reflect the attitude of “today’s soldiers under the leadership of Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai”.

“Already, those who perpetrated the act have been arrested and tried, and because of the seriousness of the offence, they have been referred to higher authorities for further action,” he said.

“The Nigerian Army is seriously concerned about the incident.

“We want to assure Nigerians, particularly the international community that the Nigerian Army has core values and respect for the rights of people.”

Musa said the army volunteered to take Orakwu to hospital but that he refused orthodox medication.

He added that the doctors, who examined him confirmed that he is fit.

The army spokesman emphasised that the items given to Orakwu were not to compensate him but to show that the Nigerian Army cares and respect rights of individuals.

“All we did was not an issue of compensation but to show Nigerians and the international public that the Nigerian Army is disciplined, responsive and responsible, and that we care,” he said.

The army, he said, had warned against the abuse of military uniforms, saying it remain its policy which it holds in high esteem.